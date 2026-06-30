Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins Superpower as Global Brand Ambassador to Close the Gap Between Elite and Everyday Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superpower, the preventative health membership offering 100+ biomarker blood testing, today announced two-time NBA MVP and 2021 NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo as a brand investor and the first-ever Global Brand Ambassador, backing the company’s mission to make preventative healthcare accessible for all.

Roughly half of Americans struggle to afford basic healthcare, much less comprehensive testing. A standard annual physical checks 10 to 15 basic markers and only takes action after symptoms appear. Deeper testing is often gated by insurance and requires a specialist referral or a concierge medicine membership that often costs 2-3x most people’s rent. As a result, millions of Americans are left in the dark, overlooking important signals and making health decisions with no legitimate data.

Professional athletes like Antetokounmpo operate with a completely different standard of healthcare. Their teams closely track inflammation, cardiovascular health, recovery, metabolic function, hormone health, and other biomarkers so they can stay ahead of potential issues, detect early signs of disease, and perform at their best.

Yet even Antetokounmpo, an athlete with a world-class medical team, had blind spots his Superpower panel brought to light: elevated cardiovascular risk markers and a Vitamin D level deep in the deficient range. If the world's most optimized bodies still have hidden gaps, the average person almost certainly does too. On the heels of recent knee and calf injuries and approaching his 14th NBA season, it’s crucial for Antetokounmpo to have a deeper understanding of his biomarkers, particularly those that impact recovery, for career longevity.

"We hear from members every day who are finally getting clarity around symptoms they've struggled with for years, or uncovering risks they didn't know existed,” said Max Marchione, Founder and CEO of Superpower. “That's why we built Superpower. Antetokounmpo understands this mission in a deeply personal way, and we're proud to partner with such an elite athlete to bring this level of care to more people."

Antetokounmpo’s investment in Superpower is deeply personal. "Growing up, my family couldn't afford doctors, let alone the kind of healthcare I get now,” said Antetokounmpo. “When I found Superpower, I saw a platform that could give people the same kind of testing, information, and support I have to stay on top of my health. This is a level of care that more people should have access to without needing to worry about excessive costs.”

At $199 a year, Superpower’s membership includes an advanced health check of 100+ biomarkers, personalized insights, ongoing care plans, and access to a clinical team, making the kind of elite healthcare typically reserved for professional athletes, celebrities, and executives available to the wider population. It was designed to surface exactly the kind of silent risk factors that standard check-ups often miss, and give patients the tools and guidance needed to action their results. To date, 60% of Superpower members have uncovered something their routine care overlooked, such as early cardiovascular risk factors, chronic inflammation, hormone imbalances, and nutrient deficiencies that underlie everything from unexplained fatigue to early signals of disease.

The partnership with Antetokounmpo joins a growing roster of investors, leading clinicians, and partners that include Steve Aoki, Vanessa Hudgens, Dr. Robert Lufkin, Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy, and Dr. Anant Vinjamoori, reinforcing Superpower's position at the center of the preventive health movement.

To keep up to date with partnership news and announcements, visit Superpower.com.

About Superpower

Superpower has quickly become one of the most trusted names in preventive healthcare. The company has raised over $40 million in funding, with its Series A led by Forerunner Ventures. Superpower is a new kind of health membership built on comprehensive lab work, not guesswork. Starting at $199/year in eligible states, members receive a 100+ biomarker blood panel, AI-powered health insights, personalized protocols, and 24/7 access to a clinical care team. Founded by Max Marchione and Jacob Peters, Superpower is accessible at over 2,000 in-lab locations across the US, with at-home blood draws also available. Learn more at Superpower.com.