AnythingIT Brings IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Expertise to NASA SEWP VI

NORTH BERGEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AnythingIT, LLC today announced it has been awarded a NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Category C contract, becoming part of the next generation of one of the federal government's premier Government-Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) for information technology products and related services.

NASA SEWP VI is a premier Government-Wide Acquisition Contract with a total procurement ceiling of $60 billion over a 10-year ordering period. The award strengthens AnythingIT's ability to support federal agencies, systems integrators, OEMs, value added resellers, and other authorized users with IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and technology lifecycle management services.

The award represents one of the most significant milestones in AnythingIT's history and builds upon more than three decades of government and commercial technology lifecycle expertise. Founded in 1992, AnythingIT has supported United States Government customers since 2002 as a GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract holder, helping government and commercial organizations securely manage the retirement and disposition of information technology assets.

"Being selected for NASA SEWP VI is one of the most significant achievements in AnythingIT's history," said Dave Bernstein, CEO and Co-Founder. "For more than thirty years, we have focused on helping organizations responsibly manage technology throughout its lifecycle. This award reinforces our long-standing commitment to supporting the United States Government and expands opportunities to serve federal agencies and our industry partners through one of the nation's premier information technology acquisition vehicles."

AnythingIT specializes in IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), secure data destruction, IT asset buyback, electronics recycling, and technology lifecycle management. As a United States owned certified small business, the company maintains NAID AAA Certification, e-Stewards Certification, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and CHWMEG certification.

In addition to its NASA SEWP VI Category C contract, AnythingIT is a GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract holder under Contract 47QTCA22D007R. The SEWP VI award further strengthens AnythingIT's position as a trusted technology lifecycle partner supporting federal agencies and the companies that serve them.

About AnythingIT

Founded in 1992, AnythingIT, LLC is a United States owned certified small business specializing in IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), secure data destruction, IT asset buyback, electronics recycling, and technology lifecycle management. Since becoming a United States Government contractor in 2002, the company has supported civilian and Department of Defense agencies with secure, compliant, and environmentally responsible IT asset retirement services.