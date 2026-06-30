Industrial Info Resources and SynMax Partner to Deliver Weekly Satellite Monitoring Across 2,600+ Data Center Projects

SUGAR LAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industrial Info Resources (IIR), the leading provider of industrial market intelligence, and SynMax Intelligence, a data intelligence company delivering geospatial, energy, and maritime domain awareness products, today announced a data partnership that combines IIR’s global data center facility database with SynMax Vulcan’s weekly satellite and thermal drone intelligence platform.

The partnership integrates IIR’s verified facility records, including GPS coordinates, operational status, ownership, unit capacity, equipment manufacturers, contractors, and substation information, with SynMax Vulcan’s weekly monitoring of more than 680 data center locations and 2,600 projects worldwide.

Combining Foundational Data with Weekly Observations

IIR provides coverage of operational, pre-commissioned, and decommissioned data center assets across North America, Europe, Asia, and other global markets. Through its primary research methodology, facility data is verified directly with plant managers, engineers, contractors, and project stakeholders and continuously updated as projects advance.

SynMax Vulcan provides weekly observations of construction activity and project progress, allowing clients to track project momentum, identify delays, compare development activity, and evaluate projected online dates against observed site conditions.

“Data center development is moving at a pace that traditional reporting often struggles to capture,” said David Bellman, Vulcan Product Lead at SynMax. “By combining Vulcan’s weekly observations with IIR’s verified facility intelligence, clients can better understand which projects are advancing, which are slowing down, and how activity is changing across the market.”

Helping Clients Validate What Is Happening on the Ground

The partnership addresses a key challenge for investors, developers, utilities, and technology companies: understanding the gap between announced project timelines and actual development activity.

“Industrial Info Resources has built its reputation on delivering trusted, human-verified market intelligence,” said Shane Mullins, Sr. VP of Product Development at Industrial Info Resources. “Integrating SynMax Vulcan's weekly observational data with IIR's data center research gives clients a more complete view of project activity and helps them validate market developments against what is happening on the ground.”

The combined offering expands intelligence coverage across North America, Europe, Asia, and other key markets. Clients can also receive alerts when monitored facilities or projects change status. Dedicated SynMax Vulcan client success resources will support customers using the platform.

About Industrial Info Resources

Industrial Info Resources (IIR) is the leading provider of trusted industrial data and market intelligence, built on first-hand primary research since 1983. Through its global network of researchers, IIR continuously verifies plant locations, capital and maintenance projects, and industrial assets across multiple industries worldwide. For more information, visit www.industrialinfo.com.

About SynMax

SynMax is a data intelligence company headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in London and Washington, D.C. Founded in 2021, the company fuses multi-sensor satellite imagery, AI/ML, agentic AI, and subject matter expertise to deliver geospatial, energy, and maritime domain awareness intelligence products. SynMax serves commercial energy traders, financial institutions, upstream operators, government agencies, and defense organizations that require ground-truth intelligence in traditionally opaque environments. For more information, visit www.synmax.com.