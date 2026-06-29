Sherwin-Williams Selects Square as Newest Partner in Digital Alliance Program

DISTRIBUTED-WORKFORCE/OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square today announced that The Sherwin-Williams Company, the world’s largest paint and coatings company, has selected Square as its payment solutions partner in the Sherwin-Williams Digital Alliance Program. The curated program connects Sherwin-Williams’ extensive network of PRO+ customers with best-in-class digital tools designed to help grow their businesses and save money through exclusive offers.

For professional painters, contractors, and designers, running a thriving business extends far beyond the paint work. Managing estimates, scheduling jobs, collecting payments on-site or remotely, and keeping clients informed from first consultation through final invoice are essential touchpoints to manage. Square for Services, Square’s all-in-one business management platform purpose-built for service professionals, was designed to handle this administration. With Square, Sherwin-Williams PRO+ customers can send custom estimates and professional invoices, accept a wide range of payment methods including credit and debit cards, ACH bank transfers, and contactless options like Apple Pay and Google Pay. They can also manage client relationships through an integrated customer directory and messaging tools, all from Square’s single platform.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Sherwin-Williams Digital Alliance Program and to put Square’s tools directly in front of the skilled trade professionals who power this industry,” said Morgan Kuntze, Global Partnerships Lead at Block. “Professional painters and contractors work incredibly hard on site, and the last thing they should have to worry about is getting paid or managing paperwork behind the scenes. Square for Services was built to take that burden off their plate so they can focus on their craft and bring to life the projects at hand.”

Square for Services also addresses the cash flow challenges common in project-based work. Square Invoices enables painters and contractors to collect deposits upfront, schedule milestone payments across a single invoice, set up recurring billing for long-term clients, and send automatic payment reminders, ultimately reducing time spent chasing payments and improving financial predictability. Square’s built-in Square Checking feature lets business owners access their funds instantly, giving them greater control over day-to-day cash flow.

"The Sherwin-Williams Digital Alliance Program was built to provide our PRO+ customers with industry-leading digital tools and exclusive offers to help save them time, money, and grow their business with confidence,” said Nicole Zudic, Director of Digital Partnerships & Adoption at Sherwin-Williams. “We're proud to make Square an integral part of the Digital Alliance Program and to bring this level of financial tools to our PRO+ customers."

Sherwin-Williams PRO+ customers in the United States and Canada can discover and access exclusive offers at the Sherwin-Williams Digital Alliance Program. Visit Square’s dedicated website to learn more and see exclusive offers here.

About Sherwin-Williams

For 160 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com Join Sherwin-Williams on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Learn more about the Sherwin-Williams Digital Alliance program here.

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention – the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, cash flow tools, and more, Square brings together the tool’s sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.

Block, Inc. is a financial services platform and not an FDIC-insured bank. Square Checking is provided by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Funds generated through Square’s payment processing services are generally available in the Square Checking account balance immediately after a payment is processed. Fund availability times may vary due to technical issues. ACH transfer fund availability: Instant availability does not apply to funds added to the Square Checking account via ACH transfer. ACH credit transfers to your account may take 1–2 business days.