Geoswift and SKUx Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop a First-of-Its-Kind Programmable Stablecoin Commerce Network

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geoswift and SKUx announced a groundbreaking partnership to develop a next-generation programmable stablecoin commerce network. This strategic collaboration bridges digital assets, traditional finance, and real-world commerce at a global scale, representing a "one-of-one" opportunity by combining Geoswift's global infrastructure with SKUx's specialized item-level controls directly within point-of-sale (POS) systems.

Geoswift and SKUx are building infrastructure for programmable commerce, connecting stablecoin settlement with real-world spending controls. Share

While enterprise stablecoin usage continues to accelerate globally, governments, enterprises, payment networks, and AI-driven commerce platforms are increasingly seeking programmable payment infrastructure that can bridge digital assets with real-world commerce. The innovation goes far beyond treasury management or even enabling consumers to spend stablecoins at retail locations. Instead, it unlocks true "programmable money" with embedded controls, rules, and purpose-driven utility —requiring both programmable settlement and programmable spending controls. Geoswift and SKUx are uniquely positioned to achieve this by pairing Geoswift’s global payment network, stablecoin settlement capabilities, liquidity support, and compliance infrastructure with SKUx’s multi-patented offers platform and extensive item-level partner network.

Global Infrastructure and Enhanced Merchant Compliance. Designed to be adaptable to any retailer environment, SKUx’s SKUPay® technology is already embedded in an estimated 50% of major U.S. grocery and big-box point-of-sale systems, unlocking a significant new category of merchant payment infrastructure. While the initial launch is U.S.-focused, the partnership builds on Geoswift’s proven global network and cross-border scale, following its recent integrations with Visa Direct and the Circle Payments Network. Spanning 140+ countries and 110+ payout currencies, Geoswift's footprint enables seamless international expansion and robust transaction compliance. Through its global banking and payment infrastructure, Geoswift processes cross-border transactions for enterprises, financial institutions, education providers, e-commerce platforms, and global merchants. By merging item-level payment precision with global stablecoin settlement transparency, the network opens entirely new programmable applications across retail, healthcare, government benefits, and cross-border commerce.

Beyond these commerce use cases, the network will also enable enterprise treasury programs that leverage stablecoin infrastructure to improve liquidity management, settlement efficiency, and working capital utilization.

Guardrails for Agentic Commerce. As the landscape shifts toward AI-driven agentic commerce—where autonomous AI agents execute financial workflows—securing the merchant control layer is paramount. While global payment networks are actively building authorization and settlement layers, a critical gap remains in validating exactly “what” automated agents are purchasing. This partnership solves that gap, delivering the specific item-level guardrails required to accept automated, programmable purchases securely and transparently.

"Stablecoins have solved for programmable settlement. SKUx and Geoswift are now solving for programmable spending," said Raymond Qu, Group CEO and founder of Geoswift. "Together, we are creating the infrastructure that enables digital assets, AI agents, enterprises, and consumers to transact securely in the real economy at global scale."

"By anchoring Geoswift's global liquidity and compliance engine directly into our platform infrastructure, we are transforming how the world views digital assets at the point of sale," said Bobby Tinsley, CEO and co-founder of SKUx. "This isn't just about enabling payments—it's about bringing unprecedented item-level intelligence and security to the next generation of global commerce, including the rapidly emerging world of autonomous AI agents."

The long-term vision of the partnership is to enable purpose-bound digital money that can be programmed with rules, spending controls, compliance requirements, and settlement instructions across global commerce networks.

About Geoswift

Geoswift is an innovative global payment technology company specializing in APAC cross-border payments. Since its founding in 2010, the Geoswift brand has become synonymous with proprietary innovation, deep expertise in international and local regulatory frameworks, robust banking partnerships, and a strong global presence. Licensed in the United States, United Kingdom, and Hong Kong SAR—and supported by an extensive payment network spanning APAC, North America, EMEA and Latin America—Geoswift provides customized, end-to-end cross-border payment solutions for a broad spectrum of industries, including education, e-commerce, travel, and financial services.

Its comprehensive product suite includes payment acceptance, business payouts, foreign exchange, multi-currency business accounts, card solutions, and more. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Geoswift has regional offices in Hong Kong, San Francisco, London and Singapore—offering seamless, localized payment solutions to clients across the globe. For more information, visit geoswift.com.

About SKUx

SKUx provides a purpose-driven network that combines easy mobile wallet delivery with granular transaction controls. Their platform allows brands to bypass legacy coupon systems and replace them with secure, digital payments that can be restricted by merchant category, location and all the way down to the SKU-level. This item-level precision helps eliminate fraud and waste while providing brands with 360-degree visibility into how funds are used in real-time. For more information, visit skux.io.