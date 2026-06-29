Zip US Partners with Rally House to Bring Flexible Payments to Sports Fans Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zip Co Limited (ASX: ZIP), the digital financial services company offering innovative, people-centered products for everyday Americans, today announced a new partnership with Rally House, the nation's fastest-growing specialty sports retailer. Customers can now use Zip's flexible installment payment options online and in-store, giving fans a way to pay for the gear that matters most to them.

Rally House is the Official Team Shop of the Big 12, Big Ten, and Mid-American Conferences, with more than 300 locations across 28 states, and carries licensed fan gear for hundreds of college and professional teams, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. Customers can shop jerseys and apparel for this summer's biggest sporting moments on the global stage.

Sports retail is a uniquely high-urgency category. Championship wins, draft nights, and game days create purchase moments that are emotionally driven and time-sensitive, which is exactly where flexible payment options make a real difference. Zip's installment products are designed to give fans the ability to make purchases on their own terms.

"Rally House has earned real loyalty from sports fans across the country, and we're proud to be part of how they shop," said Joe Heck, US CEO at Zip. "Their customers are exactly who Zip is built for, people who want flexibility and transparency without the complexity of traditional credit. When a championship moment hits, we want fans to be able to act on it."

“At Rally House, we're always looking for ways to make it easier for fans to get the gear they love,” said Aaron Liebert, Owner and CEO of Rally House. “By introducing Zip's Buy Now, Pay Later solution, we're providing our customers with greater flexibility and convenience while shopping for their favorite teams, schools, and local merchandise. We're excited to partner with Zip to enhance the overall shopping experience both online and in our stores."

With more than 29,000 US merchant partners and 4.6 million active US customers, Zip connects high-intent shoppers to the brands they love while ensuring merchants receive full payment upfront.¹

¹ Zip’s 3Q FY26 results released to the ASX

About Zip

Zip Co Limited (ACN 139 546 428) (ASX: ZIP) is a digital financial services company offering innovative and people-centered products. Operating in two core markets — Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the United States (US), Zip offers access to point-of-sale credit and digital payment services, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip provides flexible and transparent payment options, helping customers to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses.

For more information, visit: www.zip.co

Eligibility criteria apply. Loans through Zip are originated by WebBank.

About Rally House

Rally House is a family-owned retail company, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 310 locations across 28 states and is excited to open its first in Delaware.

For more information, visit: https://www.rallyhouse.com