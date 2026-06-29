Palantir and Surf Air Mobility Expand Partnership to Accelerate Commercialization of OperatorOS, OwnerOS, and Enterprise Products

MIAMI & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) (“Palantir”) today announced an expansion of its partnership with Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) (“Surf Air Mobility”), a leading air mobility platform. Under the expanded agreement, Palantir and Surf Air Mobility are committing additional resources to accelerate the development and commercial release of SurfOS, including OperatorOS, OwnerOS, and SurfOS Enterprise Solutions products.

The expanded partnership builds on the successful commercial launch of BrokerOS and the recent announcement of a multi-million-dollar contract with Wheels Up, a leading provider of on-demand private aviation, to be the launch customer for Enterprise BrokerOS.

SurfOS is powered by Palantir’s AIP and Foundry and is designed to bring modern software to the private aviation and air mobility industries, a segment that has historically relied on manual processes and fragmented, outdated software systems. SurfOS provides aircraft operators, brokers, owners, and manufacturers with the tools needed to manage operations, drive efficiencies, and reduce costs.

Expanded partnership highlights:

Dedicated resources to accelerate commercial expansion of OperatorOS, OwnerOS, and SurfOS Enterprise Solutions from Palantir and Surf Air Mobility

Focused go-to-market support leveraging Palantir’s expertise in highly fragmented industries

Expedited development product and feature development timelines, including the deployment of AIP agents across the SurfOS products

Support establishing SurfOS as the central operating system for the next generation of private aviation and air mobility

Ted Mabrey, Global Head of Commercial at Palantir, said: “Private aviation and air mobility are large, growing markets that have historically relied on fragmented systems and manual processes. With Foundry and AIP powering SurfOS, we see a clear opportunity to build and define the central operating system for the future of aviation and air mobility, and our expanded commitment reflects our conviction in Surf Air Mobility and the opportunity ahead.”

Liam Fayed, Co-Founder of Surf Air Mobility, said: “The expansion of our partnership with Palantir will enable us to deploy and expand SurfOS more rapidly into the end markets. BrokerOS showed what our companies can bring to market together, and the additional technical and commercial support from Palantir will help us accelerate that success across the rest of our SurfOS products.”

Each of Surf Air Mobility’s software products is geared toward different segments of the private aviation and air mobility market, including chartered air transport, private aircraft sales and MRO aftermarket. Surf Air Mobility believes SurfOS is positioned to capture value across these interdependent markets by creating a connected ecosystem where supply and demand are optimized by leveraging Palantir’s Foundry and AIP.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based air mobility platform. With its AI-enabled SurfOS software, Surf Air Mobility provides technology designed to support the modernization of air operations and the adoption of next-generation aircraft. The Company currently operates one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States by scheduled departures and provides private charter services. Together, these businesses provide the operational scale and real-world operating data to validate and deploy its software. These capabilities position Surf Air Mobility as a leader shaping a more efficient, connected, and accessible future for aviation.

Palantir Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms’ reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Palantir’s forward-looking statements speak only as to Palantir, and Palantir assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements made by any other party. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Surf Air Mobility Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Surf Air Mobility’s profitability and future financial results and its ability to achieve its business objectives. Readers of this release should be aware of the speculative nature of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company and reflect the Company’s current views concerning future events. As such, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among many others: Surf Air Mobility’s ability to anticipate the future needs of the air mobility market; Surf Air Mobility’s future ability to pay contractual obligations and liquidity will depend on operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; the dependence on third-party partners and suppliers for the components and collaboration in Surf Air Mobility’s development of its advanced air mobility software platform, and any interruptions, disagreements or delays with those partners and suppliers; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain Surf Air Mobility’s growth; the inability of Surf Air Mobility’s customers to pay for Surf Air Mobility’s services; the inability of Surf Air Mobility to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against Surf Air Mobility, the risks associated with Surf Air Mobility’s obligations to comply with applicable laws, government regulations and rules and standards of the New York Stock Exchange; and general economic conditions. These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC, and investors are urged to review those periodic reports and the Company’s other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, before making an investment decision. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.