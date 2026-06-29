Blykalla and Hitachi Energy Forge Strategic Collaboration to Power the Global Clean Energy Future with Next-Generation Nuclear Technology

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blykalla, a global leader in advanced nuclear technology, and Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, today announced a strategic collaboration that could reshape the landscape of clean, reliable baseload power in Europe and the United States. The companies have signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a long-term strategic collaboration focused on deploying Blykalla’s next-generation lead-cooled advanced modular reactors (AMRs).

“As we move toward commercialization, this collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver complete energy solutions," said Jacob Stedman, CEO of Blykalla. Share

The two companies will jointly design how Blykalla's reactors connect to the grid and to the sites they power, from transmission-level connection to on-site electrical systems and digital monitoring. The aim is a standardized design that scales serial deployment.

The collaboration spans focus areas including, but not limited to, conceptual designs for grid connection and network integration, on-site electrical architecture, digital tools for construction and operation, and a combined offering for customers with the highest, most constant power demands, beginning with data centers and energy-intensive industry.

“As we move toward commercialization, this collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver complete energy solutions," said Jacob Stedman, CEO of Blykalla. "Hitachi Energy’s expertise in electrical infrastructure makes them a strong partner to help bring our technology to market, and positions us to meet the growing global demand for clean, reliable power.”

“We need reliable and low-carbon power solutions that can be integrated efficiently into the energy system as electricity demand continues to grow across industry and digital infrastructure,” said Tobias Hansson, Country Managing Director of Hitachi Energy Sweden. “By combining Blykalla’s innovative reactor technology with our expertise in electrical infrastructure, we can help enable solutions that support industrial growth and the broader energy transition.”

The collaboration reflects the shared ambition of both companies to accelerate innovation and support the transition toward a more sustainable, secure, and resilient energy system.

Advanced Nuclear and Lead-Cooling Technology

Blykalla's innovative AMR uses proven lead-cooling technology. With their breakthrough materials innovation, Blykalla utilizes proprietary and patented aluminum alloyed steels that can withstand the corrosive nature of liquid lead, thereby enabling commercialization of lead-cooled fast reactors.

AMRs are small modular reactors (SMRs) that utilize advanced cooling technology. AMRs, and lead-cooling in particular, offer significant advantages, including rapid deployment and flexible siting. Their compact size enables co-location with industrial facilities, delivering power precisely where and when it’s needed.

Blykalla’s reactors build on lead-cooled technology successfully deployed since the 1960s, now reimagined for modern applications through patented Swedish research. The Company’s decades of domestic innovation are poised for commercialization in both Sweden and the United States.

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global leader in electrification, powering the electricity era to meet the energy demands of today, and the next 25 years. As the energy arm of Hitachi Group, over three billion people depend on our pioneering, mission-critical technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century of innovation, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time: driving the evolution of the world’s energy system to ensure abundant, secure, affordable, and sustainable power for today’s generation and the next. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we are the grid ecosystem partner across the utility, industry, data center, and transportation sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 56,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $20 billion USD.

https://www.hitachienergy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergy

https://x.com/HitachiEnergy

About Blykalla

Blykalla is a global leader in advanced nuclear technology, commercializing the next generation of clean, reliable energy through its lead-cooled reactor, the SEALER. Blykalla’s work is built on an industry legacy of quality, safety, and excellence. By combining decades of specialized research with world-class partners, Blykalla is building the backbone of the global AI and industrial economy. For more information visit https://www.blykalla.com.