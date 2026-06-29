ServiceNow and Accenture launch AI-powered services to accelerate the shift from legacy risk platforms to agentic AI

NEW YORK & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today launched a joint offering with two core components: managed security services built on the ServiceNow AI Platform and an Accenture AI-powered solution that automates migration from legacy systems to ServiceNow. Together, Accenture and ServiceNow are removing two of the biggest barriers blocking enterprise risk modernization: cost and complexity of migrating off legacy cybersecurity platforms.

Companies aim to remove two of the biggest barriers blocking enterprise risk modernization: cost and complexity of migrating off legacy cybersecurity platforms Share

Data breach costs continue to surge in the U.S., reaching an all-time high of $10.22 million in 2025 per incident, up 9% year over year. Additionally, AI is compressing the window between a vulnerability being discovered and exploited from months to mere hours.

As cyberattacks grow in speed and sophistication, Accenture and ServiceNow are equipping organizations with essential risk management services powered by agentic AI to stay ahead of evolving threats, strengthen long-term cyber resilience, and combat the escalating scale, severity, and financial cost of cyberattacks.

“Cyber resilience is a clear business imperative as organizations face a growing volume of threats and increasing operational complexity,” said Rex Thexton, global chief technology officer at Accenture Cybersecurity. “Companies need more than isolated security tools. They need the ability to connect risk insights, automate decision-making, and respond at enterprise scale. By combining Accenture’s deep cybersecurity expertise with the ServiceNow AI Platform, we are helping organizations modernize security operations, strengthen resilience, and turn cybersecurity into a driver of business confidence and agility.”

“The future of cybersecurity will be driven by autonomous operations powered by AI,” said Lou Fiorello, group vice president and general manager of Security and Risk products at ServiceNow. “ServiceNow and Accenture are moving customers toward that future by combining enterprise AI, integrated workflows, and deep cyber expertise. Together, we are helping organizations simplify security operations, improve resilience, and respond to threats with greater speed and confidence.”

The joint offering includes the following managed security services and an AI-powered migration solution:

Unified integrated risk management and third-party risk management services: AI agents monitor vendors, automate lifecycle management, and give security teams a unified view of enterprise risk on the ServiceNow AI Platform.

AI agents monitor vendors, automate lifecycle management, and give security teams a unified view of enterprise risk on the ServiceNow AI Platform. Operational technology (OT) risk management: AI-powered risk management brings OT and IT risk together on a single platform to improve visibility, strengthen threat detection, and accelerate deployments across industrial control systems and critical infrastructure.

AI-powered risk management brings OT and IT risk together on a single platform to improve visibility, strengthen threat detection, and accelerate deployments across industrial control systems and critical infrastructure. Proactive risk management and compliance: AI agents monitor regulatory changes and automate responses, helping organizations reduce risk before incidents occur.

AI agents monitor regulatory changes and automate responses, helping organizations reduce risk before incidents occur. AI-powered migration off legacy platforms: Accenture’s AI-powered migration solution will help organizations move from legacy risk platforms to the ServiceNow AI Platform – reducing costs, minimizing disruption, and accelerating time to value.

Recently, Accenture was recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape’s Worldwide Cybersecurity Governance, Risk, and Compliance Consulting Services 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53936925, December 2025). The report noted, “Another key differentiator lies in how Accenture fuses technology, process, and delivery with its partner ecosystem and automation-enabled services. Its strategic alliances — for instance, with ServiceNow for integrated risk management (IRM) and third-party risk management — underpin a modular yet scalable offering for enterprises facing complex regulatory, third-party, and distributed business unit risk environments.”

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com.

ServiceNow Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow’s joint offering with Accenture. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Accenture Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook,” “goal,” “target” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the partnership might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

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