Anaergia Australia Pty Ltd. to Supply Advanced Anaerobic Digestion Technology for Goodness Grown Facility in Australia

TONGALA, Australia and BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG; OTCQX: ANRGF), through its subsidiary Anaergia Australia Pty Ltd., entered into a contract with RF Corval Pty Ltd. (“Corval”) to deliver proprietary technology and equipment for an advanced anaerobic digestion facility at the Goodness Grown farm production site in Tongala, Australia.

The facility is being designed to process up to 120,000 tonnes per year of mixed agricultural and commercial feedstocks. It is also expected to generate over 100 terajoules per year of gross biogas energy with the potential to displace a significant portion of the adjacent greenhouse’s liquid petroleum gas consumption. Captured heat and CO2 will be recovered and supplied to the adjoining glasshouse operations to support on-site energy and CO2 requirements.

This Project received funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) as part of ARENA's National Industrial Transformation Program.

Anaergia will deliver a comprehensive suite of services and proven technologies, including its proprietary PSM Mixers and Service Box Pro equipment. The plant is expected to be operational within two years and will convert organic waste into renewable biomethane. Anaergia anticipates total contract revenue of approximately C$14 million.

“This project aligns with our investors' expectations that Corval projects have a meaningful focus on sustainability and helps establish a point of difference for Goodness Grown as the most sustainably grown tomatoes in Australia," said Andrew Jackson, Head of Agricultural Real Estate at Corval.

“This is the first project of its kind in Australia’s food production sector and is a cornerstone of Goodness Grown’s strategy to decarbonize production and demonstrate scalable circular‑economy solutions,” noted Paul Geurtsen, Project Director of Goodness Grown.

“Our new contract with Corval is a strategically significant flagship project for Anaergia in the growing Australia and New Zealand region. It marks an important step in establishing our presence and supporting our growth as a leading technology provider in the region’s expanding bioenergy sector,” added Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia.

About Corval

Corval is one of Australia’s leading specialist property investors, creating value and generating superior returns for investors. Corval provides a personalized approach to property investing, viewing investors as valued investment partners with whom it seeks to build deep, long-term relationships based on trust, honest communication and transparency. Corval has a proven track record, delivered by an experienced, stable and focused team. Corval employs a disciplined approach to real estate investing based on understanding and evaluating investment risk through detailed knowledge of the markets and an understanding of the property fundamentals that drive long-term value.

For further information please see: https://corval.com.au

About Goodness Grown

Goodness Grown develops state-of-the-art facilities that utilize a form of production known as Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). The design, construction and operation of its farms are led by experienced industry specialists from both Australia and the Netherlands, ensuring access to the latest knowledge and technology. Goodness Grown’s approach and CEA systems enable it to grow fresh produce year-round, taking the 'uncontrollables' out of farming and growing consistent, high-quality output in an efficient and environmentally sustainable manner that is not impacted by climate or weather. The controlled nature of the process means it can minimize pest and disease outbreaks and use beneficial organisms and environmental controls in place of traditional chemical approaches.

For further information please see: https://goodnessgrown.au

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the RNG sector, with hundreds of patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today’s critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment, while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, the volume of mixed agricultural and commercial feedstocks, the expected biogas energy output, the expected displacement of liquid petroleum gas consumption, timing of operations of the project, the Company’s expected revenues and the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia’s operations or financial results are included in Anaergia’s reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.