As Wimbledon Arrives, Ethan Quinn Quietly Builds His Legacy, Sponsored by Oath

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legacy is often talked about as something people leave behind. Oath sees it differently. Legacy starts much earlier, in the quiet work most people never see: the decisions a person makes, the discipline they build, the risks they take, and the way they carry themselves long before anyone knows how the story ends. That is the lens through which Oath, an estate and financial planning firm built to inspire intentional living, is announcing its newest partnership for the 2026 season with rising American tennis player Ethan Quinn.

I’m excited and honored to be partnering with Oath because their message about legacy and intentional living really resonates with me. Share

Just 22 years old, Quinn is still early in his professional journey, building a career point by point, match by match, season by season. For Oath, that is exactly the point. The firm believes the most meaningful legacies are not engineered at the end but formed in the habits and choices that accumulate over time. Quinn’s discipline, focus, training, and mindset reflect a willingness to think long-term in building his career.

“Oath believes the same principles that shape great athletes—discipline, long-term thinking, and intentional choices—are the principles that help people build meaningful lives and lasting legacies. Ethan has the talent and drive everyone talks about, but what stands out to us is his patience, his willingness to stick to a process, and his commitment to becoming the kind of person who will create something worthwhile. That is the essence of legacy for us: life is shaped by what a person values, builds over time, and ultimately passes down,” said Rod Yancy, founder of Oath.

Ethan Quinn added, “I’m excited and honored to be partnering with Oath because their message about legacy and intentional living really resonates with me. As a young player, I’m always focused on improving every day, staying disciplined, and trusting the process, both on and off the court. I know that results don’t happen overnight, and I appreciate that Oath believes legacy is built through the small decisions and habits that add up over time. I’m extremely grateful for their support as I continue this journey and look forward to building something meaningful together.”

This is Oath’s second major sponsorship, following the brand’s debut at the Masters earlier this year with 2018 champion Patrick Reed.

“The experience of sponsoring Patrick Reed at the Masters confirmed something important for Oath: when the right story, the right stage, and the right competitor come together, a sponsorship can be a powerful vehicle for communicating the importance of legacy and what it takes to build a truly rewarding life. With Reed, Oath stepped onto one of the most-watched sports stages in the world; with Quinn, we are choosing to invest even earlier, backing an athlete while his legacy is still being built in real time,” added Yancy.

Celebrating this partnership, Oath Play will feature a limited-edition apparel collection available for purchase. Launched earlier this year, Oath Play is a new expression of the Oath brand built around a simple idea: life is short, and planning makes it possible to live more fully. For access to the catalogue, visit Oath Play’s website.

Visit Oath’s website for more information on the firm and its approach to reshaping the financial planning industry.

About Oath

Oath is a brand built to inspire intentional living. Through estate planning, financial planning, and purpose planning, Oath helps people organize their lives around what matters most so they can live with greater clarity. Serving thousands of clients in 33 markets across 25 states, Oath’s wealth & well-being approach simplifies decisions and provides clear, ongoing guidance, helping people live well today while ensuring peace of mind for tomorrow. Visit Oath to learn more.