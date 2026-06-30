Corient Accelerates European Growth With the Addition of Letus Private Office

MIAMI & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corient today announced an agreement to acquire Letus Private Office (“Letus”), an independent multi-family office and wealth advisory firm serving entrepreneurs, founders and other ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families across France and Europe.

“Letus has built a dynamic and entrepreneurial firm that is redefining what exceptional family office service looks like for successful families and business owners.” Share

The acquisition, subject to closing, builds on recent transactions that have made Corient the world’s largest multi-family office and non-bank wealth manager focused on ultra-high-net worth and high-net-worth clients.

Paris-based Letus was founded in 2016 and is led by Managing Partners Anice Chlagou, Stephen Lasry and Alexandre Tsouli, and Partner Sacha Levy. It manages and administers approximately €4.1 billion (about US$5 billion).

Letus serves ultra-high-net worth clients, primarily entrepreneurs and their families, providing comprehensive, bespoke services that integrate all aspects of wealth management and family office functions, including investment management, wealth and estate planning, financing, legal and tax support, and philanthropy. Letus is further differentiated by its ability to structure complex asset-based transactions – including real estate, art, hotels, vineyards, farms, aircraft, yachts and other property – by providing project management and assistance with financial and legal advice.

“Letus has built a dynamic and entrepreneurial firm that is redefining what exceptional family office service looks like for successful families and business owners,” said Kurt MacAlpine, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Corient. “Their talented team and deep relationships in the French market make them a perfect fit for our partnership. We are excited to welcome them to Corient.”

“Since our founding, our goal has been to build a different kind of family office – one that combines deep expertise with a highly personal approach to serving clients,” said Alexandre Tsouli. “With Corient, we have found a true partner who shares those values while providing extensive resources and global reach that will enable us to do more for clients. We are excited to join Corient as Partners.”

“I have known the founders of Letus for many years and am delighted they are becoming Corient Partners,” said Daniel Pinto, Corient Partner and CEO, EMEA. “They have built an entrepreneurial firm that reflects the growing demand in France for independent wealth advice beyond the traditional banking model, making them an ideal fit for our partnership. The Letus team will considerably expand our existing capabilities in France, a key market in which we have been active for a number of years.”

Upon closing, Letus principals will become Corient Partners. The Corient partnership model is the firm’s defining advantage, designed to foster seamless collaboration across the firm and deliver the full strength of the firm’s capabilities to help clients navigate the complexities of significant wealth.

This transaction is the latest development in Corient’s global expansion. Earlier this year, Corient completed the acquisitions of Stonehage Fleming and Stanhope Capital Group, establishing a presence across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Corient has also agreed to acquire Bedrock Group, a Geneva-based multi-family office managing approximately US$10 billion in client assets.

Corient, established in 2020, operates under a client-first approach with complete fee transparency. Corient is distinguished in wealth management by its private partnership model, similar to those used by leading professional services firms. The structure gives clients access to the full breadth of expertise and resources across Corient rather than depending on a single advisor. Since its founding, Corient has grown to include more than 300 partners and over 2,500 employees managing approximately US$523 billion globally on behalf of ultra-high- and high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses.

About Corient

Corient is the world’s largest multi-family office and non-bank wealth manager focused on serving ultra-high- and high-net-worth clients. As the industry’s only global professional services partnership, we combine the personal service and objectivity of a boutique with the scale and resources of a global institution. Our partnership model fosters collaboration over competition, bringing together the collective expertise of Corient to each relationship to deliver a transparent, client-first experience. As a fully integrated global firm, we deliver comprehensive solutions across investment management, wealth strategy and family office services to help clients simplify their lives, manage their wealth and establish lasting legacies. For more information, visit corient.com.

Corient refers to affiliated entities under common control of Corient Global HoldCo Limited.

Corient client assets reflect the aggregate assets of Corient Global HoldCo Limited (“HoldCo”) and include assets in which HoldCo has a majority or minority ownership interest, as well as assets from transactions that have been signed, but not yet closed and are subject to regulatory approvals. Firm assets related to HoldCo are current as of May 31, 2026. Firm statistics, including partner and employee headcount, are as of June 1, 2026. Letus assets are as of December 31, 2025. Bedrock assets are as of March 31, 2026. Data reflect varying as of dates due to differing reporting cycles. Services are provided only in jurisdictions where authorized and may not be available in all locations or for all client types.