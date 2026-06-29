-

KBRA Assigns AA Rating with Stable Outlook to Magnolia Independent School District, TX Series 2026 Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the Magnolia Independent School District, TX Series 2026 Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds. Concurrently, KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to outstanding parity lien Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Diverse and rapidly growing tax base provides a reliable source of repayment for the Bonds.
  • Robust economic profile.
  • Strong projected enrollment growth.

Credit Challenges

  • Significant increase in debt following the current issuance.
  • Limited flexibility to generate additional resources based on property tax rate and State school funding restrictions.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Significant growth of the tax base beyond projected levels, coupled with continued positive operating performance that leads to increased reserves.

For Downgrade

  • Sustained decline in the ad valorem tax base and/or decreasing enrollment resulting in General Fund deficits and an erosion of reserve levels.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodology

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1015795

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Joe Plonski, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2353
joe.plonski@kbra.com

Mallory Yu, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1380
mallory.yu@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Joe Plonski, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2353
joe.plonski@kbra.com

Mallory Yu, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1380
mallory.yu@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MC Aviation 2026-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by MC Aviation 2026-1 Limited and MC Aviation 2026-1 LLC (MCAV 2026-1), an aviation ABS transaction. MCAV 2026-1 represents the inaugural aviation ABS transaction serviced by AIP Capital Limited (AIP, the Servicer, or the Company). As of Q1 2026, the Company has 133 aircraft assets under management valued at approximately $7.5 billion, with approximately $3.2 billion in non-ABS debt facilities raised to...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Research-Driven Pagaya Motor Asset Trust 2026-4 and Research-Driven Pagaya Motor Trust 2026-4

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 16 classes of notes issued by Research-Driven Pagaya Motor Asset Trust 2026-4 and Research-Driven Pagaya Motor Trust 2026-4 (collectively “RPM 2026-4”), an auto loan ABS transaction. RPM 2026-4 has initial credit enhancement levels of 97.00% for the Class A-1 notes to 5.95% for the Class XS notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization (“O/C”), subordination of junior note classes (except for the Class E-2 notes),...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CROSS 2026-NQM8 Mortgage Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to ten classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from CROSS 2026-NQM8 Mortgage Trust, an RMBS transaction issued under the CROSS shelf, where Hildene-CCC Loan Acquisition II, LLC and CrossCountry Capital are the co-sponsors. This $585.8 million transaction is collateralized by a pool of 1,179 residential mortgages, including a meaningful concentration of collateral that KBRA considers to be “non-prime” (72.6%), with fixed-rate mort...
Back to Newsroom