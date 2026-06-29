Booz Allen and OpenAI Partner to Deploy Mission-Ready AI

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced a new partnership with OpenAI to promote advanced AI innovation across national security and critical infrastructure missions. With OpenAI, Booz Allen will share mission and model insights that enable faster, more secure deployment of AI solutions tailored to defense, intelligence, and commercial operations.

"Keeping pace with fast‑moving frontier models is mission‑critical for our customers... Our partnership gives agencies and enterprises the edge to move faster and drive AI adoption across the most complex operating environments." -Bryce Pippert, Booz Allen Share

“Keeping pace with fast-moving frontier models is mission-critical for our customers. They need the best AI ready for real-world operations. Our partnership gives agencies and enterprises the edge to move faster and drive AI adoption across the most complex operating environments,” said Bryce Pippert, executive vice president leading ventures and partnerships at Booz Allen.

The partnership creates a powerful feedback loop between model developers and frontline practitioners, enabling both organizations to move at the speed of technological change while delivering scalable AI that meets the highest standards for security, reliability, and impact.

“AI is only as strong as the environment it runs in. Our partnership with Booz Allen brings secure AI to the frontlines of national security missions and beyond,” said Joe Larson, vice president, OpenAI for Government.

The partnership expands on existing collaboration between the companies, giving Booz Allen engineers new access to OpenAI’s roadmap insights, technical enablement, and training resources. This builds on the multi-tier AI upskilling programs, digital badging, and Technical Experience Groups (TXGs) that connect Booz Allen’s top technical talent with emerging mission needs to accelerate secure AI deployment for customers.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen is an advanced technology company. We build commercial-grade products and solutions for America’s most critical defense, civil, and national security priorities. For more information, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

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