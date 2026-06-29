Workato Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Scale Agentic Success with Enterprise MCP

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workato®, the leading Enterprise Control and Execution Plane for AI, announced a significant expansion of its strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS), marked by three major milestones: the signing of a second strategic collaboration agreement (SCA), the achievement of AWS AI Competency in the Agentic AI Tools Category, and Workato's recognition of AWS as its FY26 GenAI Technology Partner of the Year.

Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

Workato and AWS have entered into an SCA, formalizing a commitment to accelerating enterprise AI adoption and helping customers realize tangible ROI. By combining the WorkatoONE platform with AWS AI services, including Amazon Bedrock, the two leaders aim to deliver a comprehensive and trusted path to enterprise-scale AI.

"Moving AI from pilot to production is a top priority for enterprises today, and success depends on having the right orchestration foundation in place," said Allison Johnson, Director of Americas Technology Partners, AWS. "Our deepened collaboration with Workato means customers can deploy AI agents faster, with the governed access to data and systems they need to drive measurable business results across their organization."

The agreement enables Workato and AWS to more closely align their engineering, sales, and marketing teams to help mutual customers deploy AI agents with governed execution, securely across business-critical applications and data sources.

“Model Context Protocol (MCP) is a big focus for enterprises right now. In the past, it required a lot of deep programming and development to make agentic AI possible. MCP lowers that barrier, and it allows AI to talk and adapt directly with APIs and underlying systems,” said Kevin Wolf, Senior Director of IT Operations, Swanson Health. “Providing context across multiple systems means the AI can make smarter decisions. Workato’s Enterprise MCP capabilities give agentic AI a broader, governed awareness of what data it can access and how to use it. That makes the process more robust and intuitive.”

“With AWS, we're building the enterprise control and execution plane that lets AI agents operate across the full complexity of an enterprise,” said Adam Seligman, Chief Technology Officer, Workato. “Access to the right data, processes, business context, and guardrails. That's what makes agentic AI actually work outside the lab."

Workato Earns the AWS AI Competency in the Agentic AI Tools Category

Workato has achieved the AWS AI Competency, recognizing Workato's deep technical expertise and proven track record of delivering AI-powered solutions to enterprise customers on AWS. Earning the AWS AI Competency with the Agentic AI specialization simultaneously underscores Workato's position at the forefront of both foundational AI capabilities and the emerging frontier of autonomous, multi-step agentic workflows.

The AWS AI Competency highlights partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and customer success in deploying AI and machine learning solutions on AWS. The AWS AI Competency with specialization in the Agentic AI Tools Category recognizes partners with validated capabilities in building agentic systems that plan, reason, and execute complex, multi-step tasks autonomously across enterprise environments. Workato's achievement reflects its unique ability to unify agentic intelligence with enterprise orchestration across thousands of global organizations.

AWS Named Workato's GenAI Technology Partner of the Year

In recognition of AWS's pivotal role in enabling Workato customers to bring generative AI to production, Workato awarded AWS the GenAI Technology Partner of the Year Award. This honor reflects the depth of integration between WorkatoONE and AWS services, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, and AWS Lambda, and the measurable business outcomes achieved by joint customers.

AWS AI services have been instrumental in helping Workato customers build, deploy, and scale AI agents that transform operations across finance, HR, IT, sales, and customer experience. The award recognizes this shared success and both companies' commitment to enterprise AI innovation.

Workato is available in AWS Marketplace. To learn more about Workato's agentic orchestration platform and its AWS integrations, visit workato.com.

About Workato

Workato is the leading Enterprise Control and Execution Platform for AI — the neutral platform enterprises trust to put AI to work across their business. Workato unifies data, applications, and processes into a single platform so AI can reliably orchestrate business processes in production at enterprise scale. Built on more than a decade of running mission-critical processes for over half the Fortune 500 — including Nasdaq, Amazon, Cisco, Vodafone, Atlassian, and Lucid Motors — Workato turns over 14,000 enterprise systems AI needs to act on into one governed execution layer. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service for eight consecutive years, Workato is the strategic layer enterprises need for their transformative AI initiatives. For more information, visit workato.com.

Source: Workato