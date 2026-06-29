Capstone Energy+ Expands Proven Power Solution at World's Southernmost Refinery with Follow-On Order in Chile

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Energy+, Inc. (OTCQX: CGEH) (“Capstone” or the "Company”), a leading provider of behind-the-meter clean microturbine energy solutions for industrial and commercial businesses, as well as solutions designed for emerging datacenter applications, together with its subsidiaries, today announced it has received a follow-on order for a Capstone C800 Signature Series microturbine from Empresa National del Petroleo (ENAP), Chile’s state-owned energy company.

The existing Capstone installation has answered that challenge decisively, delivering strong operational performance while helping address load variability, lower maintenance requirements, and achieve efficiency objectives. Share

The new order will expand ENAP’s existing Capstone-powered energy system at the Gregorio Refinery, the world’s southernmost refinery, from 1.4MW to 2.2MW. The installation is expected to be commissioned in November 2026.

Secured through Capstone’s authorized distributor in Chile, ISPG, the project will operate on pipeline natural gas and provide critical power at one of the most remote and strategically important refining facilities in South America. Located in Chile’s Magallanes region, the refinery supplies diesel, aviation kerosene, and other refined fuels throughout Southern Chile while also supporting Antarctic operations and expeditions.

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“When a customer operating the southernmost refinery on the planet chooses not just to deploy, but to expand its Capstone footprint, it sends a powerful message about the real-world impact of our on-site power generation solutions. It is a testament to the future of energy being built today,” said Vince Canino, President and CEO of Capstone Energy+. “Across the oil and gas sector, operators continue to turn to our technology as the go-to solution for remote, mission-critical environments, and the Gregorio Refinery is a prime example. In a location where reliability isn’t optional, and where maintenance access is limited, our systems deliver relentless uptime and consistent performance, even in the harshest of environments. This follow-on order underscores ENAP’s confidence in Capstone’s proven performance and highlights our shared commitment to energy independence, lower emissions, and stronger, more resilient operations for the future.”

ENAP is Chile’s state-owned energy company, providing energy solutions through its Exploration & Production, Refining and Commercialization divisions. The Gregorio Refinery processes more than 200,000 cubic meters of crude oil annually and supplies fuels critical to maritime, aviation, and Antarctic operations in Chile’s Magallanes region. The facility operates year-round in an environment where winter temperatures can fall below 0°F and winds exceed 75 mph (120 km/hr).

The decision to expand the installation was driven by the performance of ENAP’s existing Capstone microturbine system, which has already eliminated the reliability and cost challenges that conventional generators could not solve. Operating critical energy infrastructure at remote sites presents unique reliability challenges and significant maintenance costs, particularly during harsh winters when site access is limited. Since deploying Capstone’s single-moving part microturbines, these issues have been resolved. The decision to expand to 2.2MW reflects ENAP’s confidence in Capstone's ability to deliver the same proven operational benefits at a greater scale.

“ENAP required reliable power generation at a critical refinery operating in one of the most extreme environments on earth, but doing so while also reducing emissions and operating costs,” said Cristian Balic, Principal at ISPG. “The existing Capstone installation has answered that challenge decisively, delivering strong operational performance while helping address load variability, lower maintenance requirements, and achieve efficiency objectives. This follow-on order reflects ENAP’s continued confidence in Capstone’s ability to support its refinery’s evolving energy needs.”

This project underscores Capstone’s continued expansion in Latin America, where energy-intensive operations in remote environments are increasingly seeking clean and reliable on site, on demand, always on power.

About Capstone Energy+

Capstone Energy+: On Site. On Demand. Always On.

With more than 10,800 units shipped across 89 countries through our global distributor network, Capstone provides highly reliable, low-maintenance, fuel-flexible power systems engineered for mission-critical operations. Built on our core 30kW, 65kW, and 200kW microturbine platforms, our scalable multi-megawatt solutions are designed for rapid deployment, continuous operation, and simplified maintenance.

Capstone Energy+ serves critical industries including data centers, hospitals, agriculture, and industrial facilities where uptime and energy certainty are essential. Beyond power generation, our solutions support the circular economy by converting waste streams into usable fuel and capturing waste heat to produce valuable thermal energy with a lower carbon footprint.

To support evolving customer needs, Capstone also offers flexible Energy as a Service solutions, including power purchase or energy service agreements (PPAs/ESAs), leasing, rentals, and long-term service agreements designed to reduce upfront costs, accelerate deployment, and provide life-cycle cost predictability.

Capstone’s modular, plug-and-play architecture enables customers to scale quickly, reduce integration risk, and adapt to growing energy demands with resilient, always-available power solutions.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneEnergyPlus.com.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations for the Company’s brand evolution, growth strategy, market expansion, and partner program initiatives. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future operating results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.