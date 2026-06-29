KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MC Aviation 2026-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by MC Aviation 2026-1 Limited and MC Aviation 2026-1 LLC (MCAV 2026-1), an aviation ABS transaction. MCAV 2026-1 represents the inaugural aviation ABS transaction serviced by AIP Capital Limited (AIP, the Servicer, or the Company). As of Q1 2026, the Company has 133 aircraft assets under management valued at approximately $7.5 billion, with approximately $3.2 billion in non-ABS debt facilities raised to-date.

Proceeds from the Series A Notes, Series B Notes, and Series C Notes (together, the Notes) will be used to acquire a portfolio of 18 assets (the Portfolio); consisting of 17 narrowbody aircraft (81.2% by value) and one widebody aircraft(18.8%) on lease to 12 lessees located in 10 jurisdictions. As of June 30, 2026 (the Cutoff Date), the weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 5.6 years, and the weighted average remaining term of the initial lease contracts is approximately 6.9 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $739.1 million based on the average of the half-life base values provided by three third-party appraisers as of March 31, 2026, which were adjusted for actual maintenance conditions and specifications by a third-party maintenance provider as of June 30, 2026.

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Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

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