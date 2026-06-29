Valmark Financial Group Named a 2026 Top Workplace for Seventh Consecutive Year, Reflecting a Culture Built to Last

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmark Financial Group has been named a 2026 Top Workplace by Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer, marking its seventh consecutive year receiving the honor and underscoring the strength of a culture that continues to attract, develop, and retain exceptional talent.

Seven consecutive years of recognition reflects the experience our people have every day at Valmark. Share

The award is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through an independent third-party survey measuring workplace culture, leadership, employee engagement, professional growth, communication, and overall satisfaction.

While the recognition celebrates another year of achievement, it also reflects something deeper: a workplace culture that drives personal growth, professional development, and long-term career opportunity in financial services.

One example came this spring when Valmark extended full-time offers to eight graduating seniors from its college internship program. More than a hiring milestone, it reflects an environment where emerging talent can see a long-term future with the organization.

“Seven consecutive years of recognition is meaningful because it reflects the experience our people have every day at Valmark,” said Larry J. Rybka, Chairman & CEO of Valmark Financial Group. “For more than 60 years, our success has been built on exceptional people committed to serving others, helping one another succeed, and living the Golden Rule. Seeing talented individuals with shared values choose to build their future at Valmark gives us confidence that the culture we’ve built will continue to thrive for generations to come.”

At the heart of Valmark's culture is a commitment to listening, to both employees and Member Firms, and continuously improving based on their feedback. That approach has driven steady gains in employee engagement and Member Firm satisfaction while helping Valmark attract, develop, and retain great people.

Together, these metrics reflect a workplace where employees feel empowered to contribute, collaborate, and grow. Valmark’s investment in people is reflected in the experience delivered to Valmark's 116 Member Firms. In the company's most recent Member Firm survey, Valmark achieved its highest Net Promoter Score ever, 92 among firm owners, demonstrating how a strong internal culture translates into an exceptional Member Firm experience.

Valmark's longstanding core values, centered on the Golden Rule, are evident in its commitment to doing the right thing and giving back to others. That commitment is reflected in the Valmark Global Gift Fund, which supports employee volunteerism, charitable initiatives, and a shared desire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others around the world.

"People talk a lot about culture, but culture is simply the byproduct of individual choices," said Caleb Callahan, President of Valmark Financial Group. "When people choose humility, integrity, and putting others first, a great culture follows."

Callahan continued, "There are few things in business you can know for certain, but one thing I can say with confidence is that Valmark's future will largely be shaped by the character of our people."

As Valmark looks ahead, the company remains committed to investing in its people, strengthening its culture, and carrying forward the values that have guided the organization for more than six decades.

To explore Valmark’s profile on the Top Workplaces website, click here.

About Valmark Financial Group, LLC

Valmark Financial Group is a holding company of several subsidiaries, including Executive Insurance Agency, Inc., a national producer group; Valmark Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of both FINRA and SIPC; Valmark Advisers, Inc., a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser; and the Valmark Policy Management Company, LLC, which provides ongoing policy management and monitoring services for life insurance policyholders.

With a proud history of serving independently owned financial services firms committed to high ethical standards in more than 30 states, Valmark offers a wide range of insurance and investment solutions for high-net-worth clients. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, with operations in St. Paul, Minnesota, Valmark, through its affiliated entities, has helped Member Firms place approximately $80 billion of life insurance death benefits and manage insurance policies with a cumulative cash value of over $8 billion. Valmark’s affiliated RIA, Valmark Advisers, has an estimated $11.5 billion in assets under management and advisement.

To learn more about Valmark Financial Group, visit www.valmarkfg.com.

Securities offered through Valmark Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory services offered through Valmark Advisers, Inc., a SEC Registered Investment Advisor.