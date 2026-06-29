Energy Recovery Announces New Wastewater Project Wins Across India

SAN LEANDRO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) today announced five new contracted wastewater projects in India, with multiple PX® Pressure Exchanger® (PX) energy recovery devices to be installed in industrial reverse osmosis (RO) plants across the country.

The projects reflect India’s tightening wastewater discharge regulations and a growing push towards water reuse in the industrial sector. India has approximately 18% of the global population, with only 4% of the world’s freshwater resources, and the country’s water demand is projected to be twice the available supply by 2030.

To meet this challenge, more operators are adopting reverse osmosis treatment strategies. Energy Recovery’s new orders are all for zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) systems, a wastewater treatment process that eliminates all liquid waste from industrial facilities but can be energy-intensive. Energy Recovery’s devices significantly reduce the electricity required to operate the system.

"India is moving quickly toward water reuse and ZLD, and that shift puts real pressure on the energy economics of industrial water treatment," said David Kim-Hak, Vice President of Wastewater at Energy Recovery. "Operators across these industries are now designing energy recovery devices into their systems from the start. Bringing the proven efficiency and reliability of our PX technology to these applications helps them lower operating costs and emissions while reducing their exposure to volatile power prices."

Energy Recovery's PX operates at up to 99% efficiency with a single moving part, capturing pressure energy from the RO process and returning it to the system. With these orders, which represent a cumulative 30,000 cubic meters per day of capacity, the company’s energy recovery devices now support over 230,000 cubic meters per day of industrial wastewater treatment across India.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (Nasdaq: ERII) designs and manufactures world-class energy-saving technology for critical infrastructure that communities rely on every day, driving a more resilient and sustainable future. Grounded in more than 30 years of leadership in the desalination industry, today we use our proprietary pressure exchanger technology to help customers in multiple industries improve their operations and lower their emissions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, we operate manufacturing and R&D facilities throughout California, with sales and on-site technical support available globally.