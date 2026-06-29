Esri Sponsors Smithsonian Exhibition Showcasing Natural and Cultural Objects from All 50 States

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, is sponsoring From These Lands: Sharing Our Natural and Cultural Heritage, a new exhibition at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History that showcases objects from all 50 states and explores the deep connections between people, place, and the natural world that unite the nation.

The exhibit, which opened this June 18 and runs through 2029, brings together more than 600 specimens and cultural artifacts from across the United States, Washington, DC, and the five territories that people call home. Drawing from the museum's own collection, From These Lands shows how natural systems, cultural traditions, and geography intersect.

The exhibition presents stories that span millions of years—from ancient fossils and geological formations to cultural artifacts and scientific breakthroughs—inviting visitors to reflect on their own sense of place. By pairing natural specimens with cultural objects, From These Lands demonstrates how human cultures are both shaped by and actively shape the natural world.

Esri's technology plays a central role in bringing these themes to life. Animated maps within the gallery allow visitors to explore North America through geographic lenses such as topography, biomes, geology, migration routes, and watersheds, helping reveal patterns and relationships across landscapes.

The Smithsonian collaborated with Esri to create a companion story that extends the new exhibition into a dynamic digital experience. The ArcGIS StoryMaps story integrates maps, multimedia, and narrative content to connect objects and stories across locations, effectively transforming the exhibit into a living, interactive resource that can be accessed from anywhere.

"We are honored and thrilled to make this contribution to such an enriching exhibit at the Smithsonian showcasing the nation's natural history," said Jack Dangermond, Esri president. "The immersive experience of the museum's artifacts and animated maps emphasize how our shared geography connects us even across great distances and boundaries."

Visitors can experience From These Lands: Sharing Our Natural and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC, and explore the story online.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

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