MANE Selects Kinaxis to Strengthen Global Planning Capabilities

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain planning and orchestration, today announced that MANE, one of the top five leading organizations worldwide in the flavours and fragrances industry, has selected Kinaxis to modernize its planning capabilities as it accelerates global growth as part of a broader enterprise-wide transformation initiative.

“Kinaxis offered the modern architecture and flexibility we were looking for to support our rapid transformation,” said Scott Quinn, ERP Program Director at MANE. Share

Headquartered in the south of France, with a significant global footprint spanning multiple regions and customers across international markets, MANE is known for its innovation, technical expertise and strong commitment to sustainability. The company is investing in more connected, end-to-end planning capabilities to support continued growth and increasing operational complexity worldwide.

Following an extensive evaluation process with major competitors in the market, MANE selected the Kinaxis Maestro platform for its proven ability to support complex, multi‑region planning environments with speed, transparency, and confidence. Unlike legacy systems that rely on static data and sequential processes, Maestro allows teams to instantly see the impact of change, run scenarios in real time, and make faster, more informed decisions.

“Kinaxis offered the modern architecture and flexibility we were looking for to support our rapid transformation,” said Scott Quinn, ERP Program Director at MANE. “We needed an AI-driven solution that could scale alongside our global footprint, support our teams across regions, and provide a single, reliable view of demand as we continue to grow.”

With Maestro, MANE will gain AI-powered demand planning built on a concurrent data model, enabling teams to instantly assess change and align demand decisions across functions while providing the foundation to replace static, fragmented planning processes with a more agile and responsive approach.”

“MANE’s rapid global expansion brings a new level of planning complexity, from sourcing natural raw materials and managing increasingly interconnected supply networks to meeting the needs of customers across diverse regional markets,” said Mark Morgan, President of Global Commercial Operations at Kinaxis. “Navigating this level of complexity requires a fundamentally different approach to planning, and MANE is demonstrating that kind of forward-thinking leadership having selected Kinaxis to provide the orchestration capabilities needed to support their next phase of growth. With Maestro as their foundation, MANE will be better positioned to anticipate change, align decisions across the business and scale with confidence. We’re excited to support them in this next chapter.”

MANE is taking a phased approach to its supply chain transformation with the initial deployment focused on demand planning and future expansion of Maestro anticipated as the company continues to scale. To learn more about Kinaxis and its industry‑leading supply chain orchestration platform visit www.kinaxis.com.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain planning and orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Source: Kinaxis Inc.