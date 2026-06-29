The Premier Jumping League (PJL) & McCarthy Jumping Team Announce Landmark Purchase

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Premier Jumping League (PJL) today announced that seasoned trader, investor, and competitive race car driver Jason McCarthy and McCarthy Jumping League LLC acquired the first PJL team in a landmark $50 million acquisition, building on rising momentum for the highly acclaimed professional jumping league.

“This investment is a powerful endorsement of the PJL’s vision and the future potential of jumping. From the outset, our ambition has been to attract new capital and new growth opportunities to the sport." - Frank McCourt Share

The milestone investment represents an unprecedented valuation for a team in a newly established sports competition and underscores the confidence that sophisticated investors are placing in the PJL.

The inaugural PJL season is scheduled to commence in April 2027.

McCarthy brings extensive investment and trading experience to the League, having held leadership positions across the financial sector throughout his career. A graduate of MIT, McCarthy is the Founder and Managing Principal of a proprietary trading firm active across a diverse range of domestic and international markets. He, his wife, Newsha, and their daughter, Natalia, share a deep passion for horses, owning equine farms in Watermill, NY and Wellington, FL. Natalia is a junior competitive rider who aspires to one day compete at the highest level of jumping.

The McCarthy Jumping Team acquisition reflects confidence in McCourt Global’s $300 million prize money commitment, and in the long-term vision, business model, and financial viability of the PJL. Through a disciplined focus on expanding the commercial potential of jumping, the PJL is establishing itself as an investable sports property, with a clear pathway to long-term asset appreciation.

Commenting on the investment, McCarthy said: “Like Frank McCourt, our family's journey into this sport began with my wife, Newsha, whose lifelong love of horses first introduced us to the equestrian world. Through her passion, we became fans of jumping and developed a deep appreciation for the extraordinary partnership between horse and rider.

We believe strongly in the PJL’s vision – a league committed to the highest ethical standards, meritocracy, and elite competition, underpinned by a sustainable commercial model that attracts the world’s best riders and delivers fan experiences on par with the greatest global sporting competitions.

We see enormous potential for the sport to grow its global audience while remaining true to the values that make it so special. We are confident the PJL will help realise that potential and drive meaningful growth for the sport we have come to love.”

Executive Chairman of McCourt Global, Frank McCourt, added: “This investment is a powerful endorsement of the PJL’s vision and the future potential of jumping. From the outset, our ambition has been to attract new capital and new growth opportunities to the sport. Jason and his family embody the values and ethos we aim to uphold within the League, and we are delighted to welcome McCarthy Jumping Team as the PJL’s first ownership group.”

About the Premier Jumping League (PJL)

The PJL is a groundbreaking global 16-team competition defining a new era for showjumping.

Backed by McCourt Global and its Executive Chairman Frank McCourt, and shaped by leaders from equestrian sport, international competition, and entertainment, the PJL brings together the world’s top riders and horses to compete for the biggest prize pot in the discipline’s history ($300M guaranteed prize money across the first three years), across fourteen iconic venues in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Designed to open the sport to new audiences whilst respecting its heritage, the PJL combines extraordinary athletic performance with premium entertainment, strengthened by the league’s partnership with Box to Box Films (the production company behind F1’s ‘Drive to Survive’), and supported by a free-to-view broadcasting model.

Cutting-edge technology, radical transparency, and innovative team formats enhance the drama, intensity, and rivalry that define elite sport – unlocking the full potential of jumping, demanded by today’s global sports and entertainment marketplace, without compromising its core values.

The PJL distinguishes itself through its commitment to the highest standards of horse and rider welfare.

The PJL continues to work closely with the FEI as the League progresses through the Series Approval process. A decision is expected imminently.

About the McCarthy Jumping Team

McCarthy Jumping Team is privately held by the McCarthy Family Office, which services the interests of the McCarthy family.