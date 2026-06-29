Bojangles Celebrates America 250 with Special-Edition, Patriotic Big Bo Box Supporting Military Families

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This summer, Bojangles is honoring America’s heroes and celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary with its patriotic, limited-edition Big Bo Box. From now through July 26, $1 from every Big Bo Box sold will support Folds of Honor and the Veteran Golfers Association, benefiting military personnel and their families across the U.S. In addition, guests will be able to round up their orders at checkout to further support the cause, making it easier than ever to contribute to the mission.

Through similar campaigns, Bojangles guests and team members have raised more than $1.5 million to support military families and veterans. Building on that momentum, the company hopes to generate another significant contribution through this year's America 250 campaign, benefiting two organizations dedicated to honoring those who have served. Folds of Honor provides scholarships for the spouses and children of American’s fallen or disabled service members and first responders, while the Veteran Golfers Association improves the quality of life for veterans and their families through golf-based programs.

“At Bojangles, serving our communities goes far beyond the restaurant,” said Ken Reynolds, Executive Director of the Bojangles Foundation. “As our nation prepares to celebrate America 250, we're proud to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans and military families through our partnerships with Folds of Honor and the Veteran Golfers Association. This fundraiser gives our guests a meaningful way to join us in supporting education, strengthening communities and recognizing the people who have helped shape our country's story.”

“Partnerships like this have a lasting impact on the families we serve,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, Founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “We are deeply grateful to Bojangles and its guests for their generosity and commitment to our mission. Together, we are providing life-changing educational scholarships while honoring those who have sacrificed so much.”

“At the Veteran Golfers Association, we see every day how connection and community can positively impact veterans and their families,” said CPT (Ret) Joshua Peyton, CEO of the Veteran Golfers Association. “We’re proud to partner with Bojangles on an initiative that helps create meaningful opportunities for Veterans across the country. Support like this allows us to continue building camaraderie, wellness and lasting relationships through the game of golf.”

While supplies last, fans can order the patriotic Big Bo Box with their favorite Bojangles family meal, including 12 or 20 pieces of hand-breaded chicken, Southern fixin’s, made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits and a half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea®. Family meals are available in-restaurant and drive-thru, through the Bojangles app or via popular delivery services.

The Big Bo Box fundraising campaign will be available at participating locations for a limited time. Guests are encouraged to visit their local Bojangles restaurant, enjoy their favorite menu items and take part in supporting a cause that gives back to those who serve.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain serving boldly seasoned hand-breaded chicken, scratch-made biscuits and sweet tea steeped with soul. Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, the legendary brand continues to grow with more than 880 company-owned and franchised restaurants in 23 states. For more information about Bojangles’ handcrafted approach to food and community impact, visit www.bojangles.com. To join in on the fan fun, follow Bojangles on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation's heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

About the VGA

The Veteran Golfers Association is a competitive golf league open to active duty, military retirees, and honorably discharged Veterans from all branches of the military, as well as any family members whose relatives have served in the Armed Forces. The VGA serves +46,000 members through a network of +2,000 golf tournaments annually, bringing together Veterans and family members of all skill levels - from beginners to experienced golfers - creating an inclusive environment where lasting friendships and bonds are formed. Learn more at www.vgagolf.org.

MEDIA ASSETS HERE