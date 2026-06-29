Customers Bank Deploys Qualia Shield for Customers, Advancing Wire Fraud Prevention for Title and Escrow Professionals

WEST READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customers Bank, the over $25 billion subsidiary of Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI), today announced its integration with Qualia Shield, a natively integrated wire fraud prevention solution built for title and escrow professionals by Qualia. This milestone deepens the Bank’s existing partnership with Qualia, the real estate industry’s leading AI-powered digital closing platform and delivers meaningful new capabilities that streamline and secure the real estate closing process.

With this integration live, title and escrow professionals using Customers Bank and Qualia can originate and receive wires directly in Qualia, eliminating the need to toggle between systems. That's not just an efficiency gain. Every handoff between disconnected platforms is a gap fraudsters can exploit. Keeping wire activity inside Qualia Shield means automated fraud verification runs on every transaction, without exception. The result is faster, safer closings for settlement providers and the clients they serve.

“Wire fraud remains one of the most significant threats facing the title and escrow industry, and we believe the best defense is one that’s built directly into daily workflows,” said Brett Shulick, Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Title Solutions, Customers Bank. “Our full integration with Qualia Shield represents a meaningful step forward. It gives our customers the ability to move faster without compromising security, and reduces the friction that can slow down closings. This is what purpose-built banking for specialized industries looks like.”

The Qualia Shield integration builds on the foundation established when Customers Bank joined the Qualia Bank Partner Network, which already delivered streamlined onboarding and setup, automated clearing of account items, positive pay file delivery, and daily clearing. With this next phase complete, customers now benefit from end-to-end wire management within a single, secure software environment.

"Wire fraud lives in the handoff moments when someone moves across multiple systems. This integration eliminates that gap," said Jackson Reynolds, Chief Strategy Officer, Qualia. "Customers Bank brings deep title industry expertise and a full suite of banking services purpose-built for settlement professionals. And now, with wire origination and receipt inside Qualia, their clients get that value without ever leaving their workflow."

To learn more about Customers Bank’s Title Solutions Group, visit www.customersbank.com.

Institutional Background

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is one of the nation’s top-performing banking companies with nearly $26 billion in assets making it one of the 80 largest U.S. bank holding companies. Customers Bank’s commercial and consumer customers benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experiences delivered by best-in-class customer service distinguished by a Single Point of Contact approach. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I, commercial real estate, and residential and personal lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services to customers in businesses including: fund finance, venture banking, healthcare, mortgage finance, and equipment finance. Major accolades include:

Named a Top 10 Performing Bank by American Banker for five consecutive years (2021–2025), including the #1 spot in 2024 among midsize banks ($10B to $50B in assets)

No. 45 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks in 2026 Forbes Best Banks list

Net Promoter Score of 81 compared to industry average of 41

A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.

About Qualia

Qualia is the real estate industry’s leading AI-powered digital closing platform. The Qualia platform is used by title, escrow, real estate, and mortgage lending professionals to transform home buying and selling into simple, secure, and enjoyable experiences for millions of homeowners each year. Qualia’s comprehensive offerings include an agentic AI system, Qualia Clear, that supports title & escrow professionals’ work and automates their workflows; a suite of cloud-based applications for accounting, reporting, communications, and fraud prevention; and an expansive network of product and service integrations. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX, and Concord, NH. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com.