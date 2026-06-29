The Marriott Vacation Clubs Launches Inner Circle, New Platform Redefining Owner Experiences

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Marriott Vacation Clubs™, a portfolio of premium vacation ownership brands operated by Marriott Vacations Worldwide, today launched Inner Circle presented by Aflac, a new owner-exclusive experiences platform offering access to private concerts, culinary programming, sporting events and curated travel moments across sought-after destinations.

As travelers increasingly prioritize experiences and meaningful access, Inner Circle reflects growing demand for entertainment, culinary and cultural offerings that extend beyond the traditional vacation stay. Share

As travelers increasingly prioritize experiences and meaningful access, Inner Circle reflects growing demand for entertainment, culinary and cultural offerings that extend beyond the traditional vacation stay. The platform will provide owners across Marriott Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club and Sheraton Vacation Club with entry to private concerts, chef-led dining offerings, major sporting events and destination-based cultural programming.

“The best vacations are about more than where you stay. They’re about the moments, memories and shared experiences that stay with you long after the trip ends,” said Mike Flaskey, president and chief operating officer of Marriott Vacations Worldwide. “Thank you to Aflac for supporting Inner Circle and allowing us to create new ways for owners to connect with the experiences they care most about.”

The platform debuted with an intimate private performance from award-winning country music singer and songwriter Lee Brice in Orlando, giving owners exclusive admission to a live concert event designed to showcase the elevated programming offered through Inner Circle. As a brand ambassador for The Marriott Vacation Clubs, Brice will host additional private concerts this year in Orlando, Las Vegas and West Palm Beach, exclusively available to owners.

“Music has a way of bringing people together, and it was incredible to share this experience with The Marriott Vacation Clubs,” Brice said. “I’m honored to be part of something designed to create lasting memories for folks who love to travel and make special moments together.”

Inner Circle is one of several initiatives rolling out for The Marriott Vacation Clubs owners.

Recently, the brand announced refreshed Owner Benefit Levels that make ownership even more rewarding, including the roll out of two new tiers – Reserve and Pinnacle – providing exclusive access, deeper discounts, and additional onsite benefits when visiting Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Westin Vacation Club resorts within the system.

These enhancements reflect The Marriott Vacation Clubs’ continued focus on creating more personalized, engaging and experience-driven vacations for its more than 600,000 owner families.

Visit Inner Circle to learn more.

About The Marriott Vacation Clubs®

The Marriott Vacation Clubs® is a part of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, and is a portfolio of industry leading vacation ownership brands with over 90 properties collectively throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, including the Marriott Vacation Club®, Sheraton® Vacation Club, and Westin® Vacation Club brands. Owners, Members and guests can enjoy year-round access to some of the best vacation destinations with villa-style accommodations. The Marriott Vacation Clubs’ point-based vacation ownership programs provide Owners, Members, and their families with the flexibility to enjoy high-quality vacation experiences. Follow The Marriott Vacation Clubs on FB/IG: @MarriottVacationClub, @SheratonVacationClub, @WestinVacationClub or TikTok @themarriottvacationclubs.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation Company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has approximately 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.