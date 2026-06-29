Doctronic and Simple HealthKit Partner to Create First End-to-End AI-Native Health Screening and Care Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doctronic, an AI native health platform, and Simple HealthKit, the leading end-to-end at-home healthcare platform, powered by AI, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to create a fully integrated care experience from engagement, screening to follow-up care, built to meet people where they are.

Patients who consult Doctronic’s AI assistant about health concerns such as STIs or chronic conditions including diabetes and kidney disease can be seamlessly connected to Simple HealthKit’s at-home testing programs, with test kits shipped directly to their door with a personalized care experience. Once results are available, patients with positive findings are referred back to Doctronic for timely clinical follow-up care. The result is a continuous, closed-loop care experience powered by AI, clinical oversight, and collective intelligence, and designed around the patient.

"Our partnership with Simple HealthKit closes one of the biggest remaining gaps in digital health: the space between suspecting a problem and getting treated," said Adam Oskowitz, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Doctronic. "Together, we're building the infrastructure for a new kind of healthcare."

“At Simple HealthKit, we believe everyone deserves access to high quality care, with no one left behind at any step of their healthcare journey, ensuring care is accessible, connected, and affordable,” said Dr. Sheena Menezes, CEO and Co-Founder of Simple HealthKit. "Partnering with Doctronic means that when a patient gets a result, they have immediate access to an AI health assistant for questions and a complete consultation with a real doctor for care. That's the promise of what we are building together."

The partnership comes at a moment of rapid expansion for both companies. The platform now serves more than 300,000 unique weekly users and recently became the first AI-native platform authorized to autonomously renew prescriptions in the United States. Simple HealthKit is rapidly expanding its partnerships with nationwide health plans, pharma companies, government, and health systems through programs spanning chronic conditions, cancer screening, STI testing, and more, including enterprise collaborations with Amazon and Walmart.

About Doctronic

Doctronic is the first AI system legally authorized to practice medicine in the United States. Built on a collective intelligence architecture, Doctronic provides free personalized health insights and connects users to licensed providers instantly, affordably, and securely. The company is headquartered in New York City and available across all 50 states.

For more information, visit: https://www.doctronic.ai

About Simple HealthKit

Simple HealthKit is a leading healthcare platform transforming how people access and experience care through its full-stack, vertically integrated, end-to-end platform, powered by AI. Simple HealthKit delivers best-in-class consumer experiences, AI-powered multimodal engagement, personalized assistants and scalable clinical workflows that improve outcomes across communities. Founded on the belief that world-class care is a right, not a privilege, Simple HealthKit partners with nationwide health plans, pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, employers, and health systems to expand access to personalized, data-driven healthcare at scale.

For more information, visit: https://www.simplehealthkit.com