PACS Group to Acquire Operations of 34 Facilities Across Texas, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE: PACS) announced today that subsidiaries of the Company have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the operations of 34 skilled nursing facilities across six western states from Eduro Healthcare (“Eduro”), a family-owned company with a nearly 20-year history of caring for seniors.

The operations are in Texas (22 facilities), Montana (six facilities), South Dakota (three facilities), and one facility in each of New Mexico, North Dakota, and Utah. Collectively, the facilities comprise 3,633 skilled nursing beds.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these 34 facilities, as well as their staff and residents, to the PACS family,” said Jason Murray, PACS Chairman and CEO. “The Eduro leadership team have a remarkable reputation for excellence and have built a solid foundation of clinical care and operational performance that we’ll continue to add value to. We look forward to building on their culture, their great success, supporting these new facilities, and furthering our mission of providing exceptional nursing care to everyone in these communities.”

As PACS continues to grow, it’s with an eye on doing so strategically, ensuring continued focus on exceptional outcomes, and helping residents at vulnerable times in their lives. PACS’s experience with large portfolio acquisitions illustrates the ability to successfully bring their operational model into new markets.

“We’re excited to enter four new states and welcome Eduro’s teams into PACS. What stood out to us right away is how closely our operating models align—both organizations empower local leadership and support them with the resources they need to deliver strong clinical and operational outcomes,” said Josh Jergensen, PACS President and COO. “Just as importantly, our mission and approach to patient care are very similar. Mike and the Eduro team have done a great job building a consistent, high-performing organization, and we’re proud to carry that forward and continue investing in those teams and communities.”

“PACS is a respected, mission-driven post-acute operator with a proven record of excellence. As we considered the right partner, what mattered most to us was finding an organization that would genuinely embrace our culture and core values, provide continuity for our employees, and build on the foundation we've worked so hard to create,” said Mike Bewsey, Eduro’s Managing Director. “We’ve reached a stage in our professional lives where a transition is the logical next step, following two years of significant financial and clinical achievements. From our very first conversations, PACS has shown exactly that kind of commitment. I couldn’t be more excited for the future of the Eduro family under PACS’s stewardship.”

The transaction is expected to close in multiple tranches, with the majority of the facilities currently anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary contingencies.

About PACS Group, Inc. PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE: PACS) is one of the largest post-acute healthcare platforms in the United States. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, PACS and its independent operating subsidiaries invest in and support post-acute care facilities, professionals, and ancillary services. The company’s independent subsidiaries operate more than 320 post-acute care and senior living facilities across 17 states, serving more than 31,700 patients daily. PACS’s mission is to revolutionize the delivery, leadership, and quality of post-acute care nationally. For more information, visit www.pacs.com or ir.pacs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “would,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, among others, the anticipated closing of the acquisition, and are based on PACS’ current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including: if we fail to complete the acquisition; if we fail to successfully integrate the business and operations of the facilities in the expected timeframe or at all; and if we continue to incur substantial expenses related to the acquisition and the related integration of the facilities, if consummated. Other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in PACS’ subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to PACS as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. PACS undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing PACS’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of PACS.