Napaway Unveils the Next Generation of Sleeper Coaches, Delivers the First to Florida Everblades and Dolphin Transportation

ESTERO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Napaway Coach has delivered the first next-generation UltraLiner motorcoach to 2026 Kelly Cup champions, the Florida Everblades, setting a new standard for comfort in professional sports travel while reaffirming Napaway as the leader in premium motorcoach innovation.

The record-setting UltraLiner has an ultra-high sleeper capacity, featuring 35 extra legroom seats, and 27 lie-flat beds. Share

The record-setting UltraLiner — built in collaboration with Quebec City-based converter, Loki Coach, and delivered to the Everblades in the first quarter of 2026 — has an ultra-high sleeper capacity designed to support daytime travel and overnight rest. Its 35 seats all come equipped with extra legroom, while its innovative 27 lie-flat beds all have custom 6.5-foot-long mattresses and pillows that promise a night of rest and recovery.

The motorcoach is built on Prevost's industry-leading X3-45 VIP platform. By using Butterfly Flexible Seating Solution's unique suites, the UltraLiner exceeds the sleeping capacity of any other modern coach available on the market.

“The UltraLiner is the product of hundreds of hours of time, effort, and design by Napaway and Loki,” said Daniel Aronov, CEO of Napaway Coach. “We are proud and excited to see it come to life and running down the road to be enjoyed by passengers for years to come.”

To make this possible, the coach features 16 proprietary Butterfly convertible sleeper suites and 11 permanent overhead bunks. Each bunk includes premium amenities such as roof air ventilation, LED lights, outlets, and curtains, in addition to a spacious rear bathroom, Wi-Fi, and a refrigerator.

The Florida Everblades hockey team of the ECHL and motorcoach operator Dolphin Transportation, both part of the Hoffmann Family of Companies, began using the Napaway UltraLiner earlier this season, enhancing travel efficiency and player recovery. The UltraLiner will be available for charter when not in use by the Everblades.