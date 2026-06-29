Michigan First Credit Union Chooses Scienaptic AI to Unlock Smarter Lending

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI powered credit decisioning technology, today announced that Michigan First Credit Union has selected its AI platform to modernize its lending operations, enhance decisioning speed, and responsibly expand access to credit for its growing membership.

Founded in 1926 by nine educators gathered around a dining room table, the institution began as Detroit Teachers Credit Union with a simple mission to provide financial stability to its peers. As the credit union expanded its reach and services, it evolved into Michigan First Credit Union to reflect a broader commitment to the entire state. Today, managing over $1.5 billion in assets and serving more than 165,000 members, the institution remains deeply rooted in its educational legacy and community-focused values. Guided by the philosophy of being there for life's important "firsts," Michigan First provides highly personalized financial products, expert guidance, and robust community support to residents and businesses across Michigan.

"For nearly a century, our focus has been on empowering our members to reach their financial goals, from financing their first car to securing their dream home," said Jeff Fitrzyk, Chief Lending Officer, Michigan First Credit Union. "Adopting Scienaptic AI is a strategic move to future proof that commitment. By incorporating intelligent technology into our lending process, we can move beyond the limitations of traditional credit scores. It will give our underwriting team the deep, data-driven insights needed to say, 'Yes' more often, delivering instant decisions and tailored support that truly makes a difference in our members' lives."

"Michigan First Credit Union stands out for its fierce dedication to the financial well-being of its members across the state," said Patrick McElhenie, Chief Growth Officer at Scienaptic AI. "We are thrilled to bring our AI decisioning capabilities to such a forward-thinking institution. By seamlessly automating their decisioning workflows, our platform will empower their team to unlock new levels of efficiency, ensuring every member gets the fair, fast, and personalized financial support they deserve."

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic AI was founded in 2014, built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers- including underbanked and underserved individuals and say “Yes” more often without increasing risk. Scienaptic's latest innovation, iCUE (Intelligent Credit Underwriting Experience), integrates large language models and agentic AI into the credit decisioning platform, combining predictive intelligence with conversational capability to put humans back at the center of lending.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI- driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 17 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of 'people helping people'. The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency.

Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $4 trillion+ in assets. The platform has powered decisions for over $160 billion in loans. It processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $4 billion. This enables over 1.7 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

Scienaptic has been recognized among the most innovative and fastest-growing companies in financial technology. The company was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for 2025 and was included in the CB Insights Fintech 100 list of the most promising fintech companies shaping the future of financial services.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai