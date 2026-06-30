NHOA Energy Awarded Culcairn Battery Contract by Neoen in Australia

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NHOA Energy, global provider of utility-scale energy storage systems, has been awarded notice-to-proceed by Neoen, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, on the latter’s Culcairn Battery, a 215 MW / 963 MWh project to be installed in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

The project will be delivered under an EPC contract in partnership with a joint venture between Equans Solar & Storage and Bouygues Construction Australia and marks a significant new milestone in the long-standing partnership between Neoen and NHOA Energy in Australia.

The announcement follows the successful delivery of work by NHOA Energy on Neoen’s 238.5 MW / 477 MWh Blyth Battery in South Australia, in operation since early 2025, and reaffirms NHOA Energy’s leading role in the growth of large-scale energy storage infrastructure in Australia.

The Culcairn Battery will be a landmark hybrid plant, comprising an AC-coupled battery energy storage system (BESS) integrated ‘behind-the-meter’ at Neoen’s existing 440 MWp Culcairn Solar Farm. Hybrid systems and multi-technology control are core competences of NHOA Energy, built through multiple assignments worldwide, coupling energy storage, renewable and conventional generation systems. Designed to respond to Australia’s evolving renewable energy landscape, the project will enhance the commercial performance of the hybrid renewable asset while supporting renewable energy integration and stability within Australia's National Electricity Market.

“We are excited to launch construction of Neoen’s first behind-the-meter battery at a solar farm in Australia. This is our second major project with NHOA Energy, and we look forward to delivering more storage capacity to support grid-stability in New South Wales. This achievement comes only a few weeks after Neoen inaugurated the Culcairn Solar Farm and showcases the pace at which our team consistently develops & delivers high-quality assets to accelerate the energy transition,” said Jean-Christophe Cheylus, CEO of Neoen Australia-Pacific.

"Culcairn Battery reflects the trust that Neoen continues to place in our company following years of successful collaboration and project delivery. Repeat projects from a leading renewable energy developer is the strongest endorsement of our execution capabilities and our ability to deliver high-quality energy infrastructure at scale,” commented Adrian Marziano, Vice President Australia & Pacific of NHOA Energy. "We are particularly proud to support Neoen in delivering this hybrid storage asset in Australia and in unlocking greater value from one of the State’s renewable energy resources through this landmark solar-plus-storage project."