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Vanderhoof Municipal Workers Ratify New Agreement

VANDERHOOF--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 1632 members have voted in favour of ratifying their new collective agreement with the District of Vanderhoof. Mayor and council also ratified the agreement last week.

“We’re pleased we were able to reach an agreement and avoid any disruption to the services our community counts on,” said Dan Middleton, President of CUPE 1632. “We want to thank the community for its patience and support throughout this process. Our members are proud to serve Vanderhoof, and we look forward to continuing to work with the District to provide the public services residents and businesses depend on.”

The ratified agreement includes a wage increase of 16 percent over its 4-year term, with improvements to benefits and the addition of a paid personal day.

CUPE Local 1632 represents 22 workers employed by the District of Vanderhoof who maintain roads and sidewalks, water and wastewater systems, parks and recreation facilities, snow clearing, public works operations, municipal administration, and other services that keep Vanderhoof running safely and reliably.

COPE491

Contacts

For more information:
Kathryn Davies
Communications Representative, CUPE
250-886-6502

Industry:

Canadian Union of Public Employees

Release Versions
English

Contacts

For more information:
Kathryn Davies
Communications Representative, CUPE
250-886-6502

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