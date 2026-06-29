University Health in San Antonio selects Philips enterprise monitoring platform to transform patient monitoring and advance system-wide standardization as patient volume grows

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, and University Health in San Antonio today announced a strategic contract to modernize and standardize patient monitoring through Philips’ Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS) model. The collaboration will transition University Health in San Antonio to a fully integrated Philips monitoring platform environment, supporting clinical workflows, alarm management initiatives and data-driven decision-making while creating a scalable foundation to support their delivery of the highest level of patient care at all its sites.

A cornerstone of the agreement is Philips Central Monitoring Unit (CMU), a centralized and scalable hub for continuous remote telemetry monitoring that integrates with hospital systems to support timely, informed clinical decisions. By replacing fragmented manual processes with advanced alarm management and streamlined communication workflows, the CMU helps to both filter non-actionable alarms and improve response times while enhancing care team collaboration. This connected approach provides an extra layer of surveillance and is designed to strengthen patient safety and create a flexible foundation that can scale with evolving care needs.

“University Health plays a critical role in serving our growing community, and this investment reflects our commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care supported by modern technology,” said University Health Chief Operating Officer Bill Phillips. “By moving to a standardized enterprise monitoring platform, we’re equipping our care teams with continuous, actionable insights while laying the groundwork for improved alarm management, analytics and future innovation.”

The Philips monitoring platform spans intensive care, operating rooms, procedural areas and specialty services. IntelliVue MX450, MX550 and MX750 monitors provide continuous bedside monitoring, complemented by the X3 transport monitor and wearable MX40 for uninterrupted patient observation throughout the hospital. At the core is the Patient Information Center (PIC iX), which unifies monitoring data, clinical decision support, early warning scoring and advanced algorithms, giving caregivers a 360-degree view of each patient and enabling timely intervention anywhere in the hospital. Additional monitoring platform capabilities include Alarm Insights Manager and Clinical Insights Manager, helping teams optimize alarm performance and unlock actionable insights from patient data.

“Healthcare systems are increasingly seeking flexible, long-term partnerships that go beyond equipment replacement,” said Julia Strandberg, Chief Business Leader, Connected Care, Philips. “Through EMaaS, we are supporting University Health in San Antonio with a predictable, scalable model that unlocks continuous innovation, strengthens alarm management initiatives, all while reducing the burden of technology lifecycle management. Most importantly, this approach equips clinicians with the infrastructure they need to deliver safe, high-quality care.”

About University Health

University Health is the only locally owned health system in San Antonio. For more than 100 years, University Health has been here to heal, improve health, train the next generation of medical professionals and ensure the people of San Antonio, Bexar County and South Texas have access to primary and advanced specialty care close to home. Specialized services include the region’s only Level I trauma center for both adults and children, and maternal and neonatal intensive care centers designated at the highest levels by the State of Texas. As the region’s only academic health system, University Health is a hub of innovation and discovery, committed to delivering patient-centered, culturally competent, high-quality and compassionate care, based on a strong foundation of outcomes‐based research and innovative teaching. Learn more at UniversityHealth.com. Follow us on Instagram, X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

*The opinions and clinical experiences presented herein are specific to the featured topic(s) and are not linked to any specific patient and are for information purposes only. The medical experience(s) derived from specified topic(s) may not be predictive of all patients. Individual results may vary depending on a variety of patient-specific attributes and related factors. Nothing in this news announcement is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations.