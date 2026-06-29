Mastek Partners with Yanbu Cement Company to Modernise its Production to Dispatch Operations

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704), a trusted AI first digital engineering and cloud transformation partner, today announced its partnership with Yanbu Cement Company (YCC), one of Saudi Arabia’s leading cement manufacturers, to modernise and digitally transform YCC’s production, sales, and dispatch operations through Industrial IoT, intelligent automation, and integrated enterprise platforms.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Industry 4.0 agenda, the company set out to modernise its production-to-dispatch operations with a clear focus on scalability, agility, and real-time visibility, while reducing manual dependency across the value chain. Operating one of the largest cement plants with over 10 million tonnes cement dispatch and approximately 220,000 truck movements annually, YCC required a scalable, integrated digital foundation to improve efficiency, governance, and customer experience.

Mastek collaborated with YCC to reengineer these mission critical workloads under its Connected Enterprise Services framework, converging IT and operational technology to enable end-to-end automation and transparency. The solution integrated Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP with IoT enabled weighbridges, automated gate systems, GPS driven transit tracking, and a unified dashboard, enabling real time visibility from order creation through delivery completion.

Ali AL Ayed, Board Member & CEO, Yanbu Cement Company, said, “Our collaboration with Mastek has been instrumental in modernizing our production to dispatch operations. The transformation has enhanced operational efficiency and reduced costs, leading to quick turnaround and accelerated deliveries. Beyond operational gains, Mastek’s role as a technology partner has been crucial in strengthening governance in line with our digital ambition.”

A customer facing digital portal further transformed the experience by enabling seamless order placement, live shipment tracking, and integrated feedback mechanisms. Automation across loading bays, weighbridges, and security gates significantly reduced manual intervention, improved traceability, and strengthened compliance. Smart loading and digital validation accelerated truck movement, reduced congestion, and optimised resource utilisation, while also lowering energy consumption and emissions through faster turnaround times.

The transformation delivered tangible outcomes, reporting an increase in topline revenue, driven by improved customer acquisition and order handling efficiency. Production line efficiency improved, supported by automation-led reductions in manual processes. Truck turnaround time improved two times, while resource depreciation is reduced, enhancing asset utilisation and operational sustainability.

Beyond immediate operational gains, the initiative has positioned Yanbu Cement as a digitally enabled industrial leader, establishing a future ready platform for smart logistics, predictive insights, and AI driven decision making.

Surya Nunna, Executive Vice President, AMEA, said, “This partnership with Yanbu Cement Company demonstrates Mastek’s deep expertise in intelligent automation and Industrial IoT deliver tangible business outcomes in large scale manufacturing environments. With data-driven informed decisions, YCC transitioned from manual oversight to real time tracking of production and logistics improving efficiency, customer experience, cost effectiveness and waste control. We congratulate teams across for this remarkable digital transformation journey.”

About Yanbu Cement Company

Yanbu Cement Company (YCC) is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading cement manufacturers, established in 1977 and headquartered in Jeddah City. The company produces high-quality cement and Clinker products for construction and infrastructure projects across the Kingdom and export markets in up to 21 countries. YCC is committed to operational excellence, sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation, continuously investing in modern technologies to enhance efficiency and support long-term growth.

About Mastek

Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704) is a global provider of enterprise AI, digital, and cloud services, enabling clients to achieve measurable and sustainable returns on their technology investments. The company has a presence in over 40 countries and a skilled workforce of close to 5,000 employees. Through its “Lead with AI” approach, Mastek integrates intelligence across its solutions and operations, enabling organizations to accelerate transformation using ethical, scalable, and domain-driven AI adoption. Mastek partners with industry leaders such as Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks, serving key sectors such as Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Higher Education, and Financial Services. Mastek is committed to driving innovation by developing a strong ecosystem of start-ups, academia, and IPs. With its core values of trust, value, and velocity, the company empowers 400+ active customers to transform their business in the evolving tech landscape.