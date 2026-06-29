Tema ETFs and SemiAnalysis Launch Exclusive Semiconductor ETF Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tema ETFs (“Tema”), a leader in institutional-quality and actively managed exchange-traded funds, today announced an exclusive ETF partnership with SemiAnalysis, the leading independent research firm specializing in semiconductors and AI infrastructure, founded by Dylan Patel.

Through the partnership, Tema and SemiAnalysis will launch the first suite of institutional-grade, research-driven ETF solutions spanning the entire semiconductor value chain.

“Tema focuses on category-leading ETF solutions in dynamic areas where deep expertise matters, including semiconductors, which are core to the AI infrastructure buildout,” said Maurits Pot, Founder and CEO of Tema. “This partnership with SemiAnalysis enables Tema to deliver rigorous client-centric solutions in one of the fastest-growing, yet technically most complex and innovative investment areas.”

“SemiAnalysis is deeply specialized in AI, semiconductor, datacenter and cloud infrastructure intelligence and research globally," said Dylan Patel, SemiAnalysis Founder and CEO. "Through this research partnership with Tema, we aim to broaden understanding of AI, semiconductor, datacenter and cloud innovation, and supply chain dynamics, while supporting better AI, semiconductor, datacenter, and cloud infrastructure investment solutions for all investors."

About Tema ETFs

Tema builds institutional-quality ETFs for a range of market environments, targeting structural growth, durable core, and liquid alternatives solutions. Founded in 2022, Tema is backed by Index Ventures, Accel Partners, Zinal Growth, and over a dozen financial services CEOs.

About SemiAnalysis

SemiAnalysis is the leading independent research firm focused on AI, semiconductor, datacenter and cloud infrastructure, serving the largest global AI companies, semiconductor firms, datacenter and cloud providers, capital allocators and financial institutions.

Risk Information

Carefully consider Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in a Fund’s prospectus or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.temaetfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Institutional-quality qualification is premised on the >90% estimated institutional adoption of Tema's funds to date as of Jun 29, 2026, and the institutional background and track record of Tema's investment team.

Diversification does not ensure profits or prevent losses.

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Adviser: Tema ETFs LLC

Distributor: Vigilant Distributors, LLC