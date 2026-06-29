Belmont Village Senior Living Partners with Neuroflight to Help Advance Cognitive Wellness Research for Older Adults

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belmont Village Senior Living, a leading developer, owner, and operator of senior living communities across the country, has partnered with NeuroFlight on a first-of-its-kind pilot program that brings science-backed digital cognitive training to those experiencing cognitive issues through Neuroflight’s Bird Watch platform. The collaboration marks the first time Neuroflight has partnered with a senior living company for a live resident trial, reinforcing Belmont Village’s commitment to advancing innovative research and wellness solutions that support healthy aging.

Bird Watch is a neuroscience-based, research developed cognitive training game developed by Dr. Chandramallika Basak, Chief Scientist and Founder of NeuroFlight, Inc., Professor at the University of Texas at Dallas. Based on the groundbreaking NIA-funded research of Dr. Chandramallika Basak, NeuroFlight is dedicated to improving cognition and quality of life for older adults who are at high risk of Alzheimer’s Disease. Their digital brain training tool Bird Watch is shown to engage brain areas associated with memory, problem solving and decision making in cognitively healthy older adults, by challenging users to their optimal best using a closed-loop adaptive design and sustaining their mental engagement through interactive play. The game is designed to target key areas of the brain that are affected by Alzheimer’s Disease, which led to the partnership with Belmont Village.

The partnership is currently being piloted in three Texas communities, with residents participating in Belmont Village’s proprietary research-based program, Circle of Friends, which focuses on seniors experiencing mild to moderate memory loss including mild cognitive impairment. Residents at Belmont Village Turtle Creek, Belmont Village West Lake Hills, and Belmont Village Lakeway who have been participating in the pilot have shown increased engagement, enthusiasm, and confidence with technology, as well as increased participation in socialization and engagement across all community activities.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to see residents become more engaged not only with the game itself, but also with the broader community around them,” said Joyce Mahoney, CTRS, APRS, Regional Vice President of Memory Care and Programming at Belmont Village Senior Living. “The enthusiasm and confidence we’ve observed throughout the program reinforce the meaningful role innovative cognitive wellness tools can play in supporting healthy aging.”

Previous research connected to Bird Watch demonstrated that more than 80% of older adult participants experienced improvements in cognitive efficiency following the training program of a two-month period. Importantly, improvements in game play were associated with brain volumes of regions that support working memory, problem solving, motor skills, and decision making.

Beyond its direct impact on Belmont Village residents, the partnership represents a broader investment in research that could help older adults everywhere facing concerns around cognitive decline, dementia, and brain health. Insights from the pilot will contribute to the growing body of research exploring how non-invasive digital therapies may support long-term brain health and cognitive wellness for seniors worldwide.

“Through our research, we’ve seen that targeted cognitive training, particularly BirdWatch, can meaningfully support memory, attention, mental speed and engagement in older adults,” said Dr. Chandramallika Basak. “Partnering with Belmont Village allows us to bring evidence-based neuroscience solutions for Alzheimer's disease into real-world practice and observe the positive impact it can have on residents’ daily lives and cognitive wellness.”

The Belmont Village and NeuroFlight collaboration is part of an ongoing effort to explore innovative wellness solutions that empower older adults to remain mentally active, socially connected, and cognitively engaged as they age.

About Belmont Village

Founded in Houston in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner, and operator of high-quality senior living communities, with more than 4,700 employees and 5,000 units in total. Its 34 locations across the country and in Mexico City, provide award-winning assisted living and memory care programs and ongoing collaborations with Baptist Health South Florida, USC, UCLA, and more to continually improve their cognitive health and evidence-based enrichment programs. The company is a market leader in major markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, South Florida, San Diego, and Chicago. Renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life and safety, and reputation for leading edge, quality programming, Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work®, has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018, and has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as Best in Senior Living. www.belmontvillage.com. LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

About NeuroFlight

Based on the groundbreaking research of Dr. Chandramallika Basak, NeuroFlight is dedicated to improving cognition and quality of life for older adults. Our digital brain training tool Bird Watch is science in disguise, building grey matter volumes and brain connectivity in key areas of the brain targeted by Alzheimer’s Disease, measurably improving cognition and neuroplasticity.

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