Regnology Launches Regnology Risk Hub (RRiH) Ascend to Deliver Governed, AI Powered Intelligence to Balance Sheet and Enterprise Risk Management

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regnology, a global leading provider at the intersection of regulatory, risk, finance and supervisory technology, today announced the launch of Regnology Risk Hub (RRiH) Ascend, the next evolution of the Regnology Risk Hub (RRiH), now fully integrated into the Ascend platform.

Powered by RGI: Transforming complex risk data into contextual, action-ready intelligence. Share

Designed to help financial institutions move from reactive risk monitoring to proactive decision-making, RRiH Ascend leverages the combined expertise of the acquired OneSumX for Risk solution from Wolters Kluwer and Moody’s regulatory reporting & ALM solutions, bringing together comprehensive risk coverage, advanced analytics and governed intelligence in a single, cloud-native platform. The solution delivers integrated, enterprise-wide coverage across asset-liability management (ALM), liquidity management, market and credit risk, profitability, stress testing and prudential risk, providing consistent insight across business lines and legal entities, for both internal and regulatory reporting.

The launch introduces a suite of capabilities powered by RGI (Regnology’s governed intelligence layer), transforming risk data into contextual, action-ready intelligence. RGI Explain converts complex metrics into clear, role-specific insights and recommended next actions, while RGI Assist enables conversational interaction to generate scenarios, validate data and configure simulations, with embedded governance and human-validation checkpoints.

These AI capabilities are embedded across the risk lifecycle, letting users model market events and stress scenarios in minutes using natural language. RGI translates those inputs into structured simulations, applies relevant assumptions and stages outputs for review, accelerating decisions without compromising control.

“Financial institutions can no longer rely on fragmented data, siloed workflows or delayed analytics to manage their risk,” said Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology. "RRiH Ascend transforms static reporting into continuous, governed intelligence, enabling firms to anticipate risk, act faster and make more informed strategic decisions."

RRiH Ascend is fully integrated with the broader Ascend ecosystem, bringing together data, analytics, governance and workflows through consistent design principles across risk, finance and regulatory domains. With real-time processing, end-to-end transparency and full audit-ready lineage, the solution supports Regnology’s vision of Straight-Through Reporting (STR), helping institutions reduce silos, improve data consistency and deliver an integrated view of risk.

"RRiH Ascend was designed to give every stakeholder, from analysts and risk managers to treasurers and CFOs, immediate access to the intelligence they need to make confident decisions," said Linda Middleditch, Chief Product Officer at Regnology. "By combining deep risk expertise with purpose-built workflows and contextual AI, we are enabling institutions to move beyond mere compliance toward a future where risk management becomes a proactive, strategic function," added Shan Goyal, Product Director at Regnology.

Regnology will continue to evolve RRiH Ascend with agentic AI, advanced analytics and cloud-native scalability keeping the platform at the forefront of risk innovation.

About Regnology

Regnology is a recognized leader in regulatory, risk, tax, and finance reporting technology— connecting regulators and the regulated across more than 100 countries. Our unique position enables us to span the full spectrum of industry needs, delivering solutions that address both oversight and compliance requirements to a broad range of clients, including global Tier 1 banks, local and regional institutions, corporates, insurers, and authorities.

For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Visit our website: www.regnology.net.

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