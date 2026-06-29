Port of San Diego Harbor Police Completes Landmark Technology Modernization with Mark43

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mark43 today announced that the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department (Harbor Police) has successfully deployed its cloud-native Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), First Responder and OnScene mobile applications, and Insights advanced analytics. The launch marks a significant milestone for Harbor Police, bringing a unified, mobile-first platform to the Port of San Diego.

Sharing San Diego Bay with approximately 24% of all U.S. Navy vessels and 17% of the Navy's active-duty personnel, the Port is a uniquely complex and critical maritime and transportation hub for Southern California. Harbor Police is responsible for protecting the bay, San Diego International Airport, and critical maritime infrastructure. Unlike traditional police departments, officers routinely transition between foot patrol, vehicles, boats, airport terminals, waterfront facilities, and marine fire and rescue during a single shift.

“Launching this CAD system is a huge milestone for HPD,” said Captain Christopher Woodward at the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department. “From day one, it was clear the partnership with Mark43 would be different. No other vendor comes close to the level of collaboration and commitment we received throughout this project. This launch is what happens when technology, people, and mission alignment come together.”

“The Port of San Diego Harbor Police plays a critical role in protecting the people, infrastructure, and commerce that keep the region moving,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “We're proud to support their mission by ensuring officers have the information they need when and where they need it—whether on the water, at the airport, or in the field—helping them make faster decisions and work more effectively.”

Purpose-Built for Port and Transportation Policing

Now, with CAD, OnScene and First Responder, Harbor Police officers have access to live call information, maps, unit locations, and incident updates directly from their mobile devices and mobile data computers (MDCs), no longer relying solely on radio.

“Whether we're on foot in the airport, responding on the waterfront, or operating from a patrol boat, having immediate access to information from a mobile device is a game changer. What once required multiple phone calls, radio transmissions, or manual updates can now be done in seconds. Officers can access and update information directly in the field, eliminating the need to fill valuable radio airtime with routine status updates, allowing dispatchers to focus on higher priority communications. This gives our personnel and command staff a level of situational awareness we've never had before,” said Christine McMillen, Civilian Manager, Communications and Records at the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department.

These capabilities are especially valuable across the department’s diverse operations. Vessel units routinely respond to incidents using 16-character location coordinates transmitted over marine radio channels, which previously had to be manually recorded and entered while monitoring radio traffic. At San Diego International Airport, routine door checks, badge checks, and facility security activities often consumed valuable radio airtime. With Mark43, officers can access incident locations, complete routine activities digitally, reduce radio congestion, and respond more efficiently whether operating on the water or in a terminal.

The benefits were evident almost immediately following the launch. "When our chief needed information on an active incident, what used to take several back-and-forth phone calls was answered with a quick glance at my phone. Once everyone is fully onboarded, those calls may not need to happen at all,” shared Assistant Chief Jeffrey Geary of the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department.

Secure, Data-Driven Public Safety Operations

Harbor Police also needed a platform that could support data-driven policing and evolving cybersecurity requirements. Mark43 Insights delivers advanced analytics dashboards, and automated reporting tools that help agency leaders quickly access information and make more informed decisions, while providing a secure and resilient foundation for daily operations.

“One of our goals was to give our teams better access to information while reducing the administrative burden of hosting an on-premises solution, fragmented reporting workflows and analysis,” said Maria Horne, Senior System Support Analyst at the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department. “Equally important was ensuring we had a secure and resilient platform for our mission-critical operations. Mark43 gives us confidence in both our day-to-day operations and our long-term technology strategy, while delivering the analytics and search capabilities that will help us make more informed decisions going forward.”

Together, Mark43's platform, mobile dispatching tools, and advanced analytics capabilities provide Harbor Police with the infrastructure needed to meet the evolving demands of modern port policing. The launch also reflects growing adoption of cloud-native public safety technology across Southern California, with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office set to launch on the Mark43 platform later this year.

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to enhance public safety, making state, local and federal agencies faster, smarter, and their communities safer. Its integrated Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch, and Data Analytics form the backbone of a unified, real-time public safety operating platform to streamline workflows, improve response times, and foster collaboration. Trusted by over 300 agencies, Mark43 increases effectiveness and efficiency amid rising demands and limited resources. By supporting first responders with innovative tools, AI technology, and a strong cybersecurity foundation, Mark43 equips public safety agencies to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.