FreeCast Signs WIRE3 to Deliver Branded Streaming Platform Across Expanding 100% Fiber Network

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeCast, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAST), a provider of next-generation streaming media Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement with WIRE3, one of Florida's fastest-growing 100% fiber internet providers, to deliver a customized streaming entertainment platform for WIRE3 subscribers. In addition to serving residential and business customers, WIRE3 will participate as a FreeCast MDU (Multi-Dwelling Unit) partner, enabling apartment communities, condominiums, student housing, senior living communities, mixed-use developments, and other multi-tenant properties served by WIRE3's fiber network to offer a branded streaming entertainment experience alongside high-speed broadband services.

WIRE3's rapidly growing fiber footprint currently serves communities throughout the Daytona Beach region and continues to expand along Florida's Space Coast and surrounding areas, bringing symmetrical high-speed fiber internet to residential, commercial, and multi-dwelling communities.

Under the agreement, FreeCast will provide its white-label Platform-as-a-Service solution, enabling WIRE3 to offer an integrated streaming entertainment experience under its own brand. The platform is designed to unify free streaming television, premium streaming services, live channels, on-demand programming, and additional digital media services into a single user experience across connected televisions, smartphones, tablets, and web browsers.

"We're excited to work with a company that is rapidly investing in Florida's next-generation fiber infrastructure," said William Mobley, Chief Executive Officer of FreeCast. "As broadband providers increasingly look beyond connectivity alone, they're seeking ways to enhance customer engagement, strengthen subscriber loyalty, and create additional service opportunities. Through our Platform-as-a-Service and MDU partner program, WIRE3 can extend its brand beyond broadband by delivering an integrated entertainment experience to residential subscribers as well as apartment communities and other multi-dwelling developments throughout its expanding fiber footprint."

As broadband providers continue evolving into full-service digital providers, FreeCast's Platform-as-a-Service enables internet service providers, telecommunications companies, utilities, community broadband operators, and MDU operators to launch branded streaming services that can be deployed across virtually any consumer device without requiring proprietary hardware.

FreeCast's commercial PaaS platform is designed to support multiple revenue opportunities for service providers through subscription management, advertising, premium content offerings, commerce integrations, and future digital services, while allowing operators to maintain ownership of their customer relationship and brand identity.

The addition of WIRE3 further expands FreeCast's growing portfolio of telecommunications, broadband, and MDU partners utilizing its Platform-as-a-Service technology as demand continues increasing for integrated broadband, entertainment, and connected community solutions.

About FreeCast

FreeCast, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAST) is a technology company delivering a cloud-based Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that enables telecommunications providers, internet service providers, broadband operators, utilities, hospitality organizations, and other enterprises to deploy branded streaming media platforms. FreeCast's technology integrates live television, streaming services, on-demand programming, free ad-supported channels, and digital media experiences into a unified consumer interface across connected devices.

About WIRE3

WIRE3 is a Florida-based broadband provider delivering 100% fiber-optic internet service to homes and businesses. The company is rapidly expanding its next-generation fiber network across Central Florida, providing reliable, symmetrical, high-speed internet designed to meet the growing connectivity needs of residential and commercial customers.

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