SCM Champs Inc. Earns SAP Partner Recognition, Strengthening End-to-End Supply Chain Services

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCM Champs, a fast-growing supply chain consulting and implementation firm headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is proud to announce that it has officially become a recognized SAP Partner. This milestone marks a defining chapter in the company's journey, one that began with a bold vision in 2018 and has since grown into a trusted name for enterprises seeking meaningful, results-driven supply chain transformation. SCM Champs serves across the Pharmaceutical, E-Commerce, Semiconductor, Manufacturing and other sectors, this partnership is not just a badge it is a direct commitment to delivering smarter, faster, and more powerful SAP-driven solutions.

SCM CHAMPS is now an Official SAP Partner, helping enterprises accelerate SAP-powered supply chain transformation across North America. Share

WHAT THIS MOMENT MEANS:

Supply chain challenges do not exist in a vacuum. Every delayed shipment, every inventory mismatch, every disconnected system has a real cost, lost revenue, frustrated customers, and missed opportunities. SCM Champs was built specifically to solve these problems, and becoming an Official SAP Partner means the company can now do so with even greater depth, precision, and capability than ever before.

Since its founding, SCM Champs has successfully completed over 10 supply chain implementations across diverse industries. Each project carried its own complexity, its own urgency, and its own human story behind it. That hands-on experience, combined with the resources and recognition that come with official SAP partnership status, positions SCM Champs uniquely in the North American market.

What Does Leadership Say? By Prabhjot Singh, Founder & CEO, SCM Champs Inc.:

"When we started SCM Champs in 2018, we made a promise — that every client we work with would feel the difference of working with people who genuinely care about their outcomes. Becoming an Official SAP Partner is one of the proudest milestones in our company's history, but more than anything, it is a win for our clients. It means they get access to better tools, deeper expertise, and a partner that is fully equipped to guide them through even the most complex supply chain challenges. We have always believed that supply chain transformation is not just a technology project — it is a people project. And this partnership allows us to serve those people even better. North America's supply chain landscape is evolving fast, and we are here to help businesses not just keep up, but lead."

WHAT THE SAP PARTNERSHIP MEANS FOR CLIENTS:

Achieving Official SAP Partner status is not simply a title it represents a significant expansion of what SCM Champs can bring to every client engagement.

As an Official SAP Partner, SCM Champs now has direct access to SAP's full ecosystem of tools, resources, technical support, and training programs. This means clients benefit from implementation teams that are aligned with SAP's latest methodologies, supported by SAP's global knowledge base, and equipped with certified expertise that meets SAP's rigorous standards.

For enterprises in the Pharmaceutical sector, this translates into more compliant, audit-ready supply chain systems built on SAP's trusted infrastructure. For E-Commerce businesses navigating the pressure of same-day expectations and unpredictable demand, it means smarter inventory planning and fulfillment systems powered by SAP's advanced capabilities. And for manufacturers dealing with production complexity, supplier coordination, and real-time visibility needs, it means end-to-end SAP solutions designed with both operational depth and business agility in mind.

Beyond technology, what clients gain is peace of mind. When a company works with an Official SAP Partner, they know they are working with a firm that has been evaluated, recognized, and trusted within the SAP ecosystem. That trust matters — especially when the stakes involve enterprise-wide transformation.

CLIENT PERSPECTIVE:

Working with SCM Champs has always felt different from working with a traditional consulting firm. Their team brings a level of dedication and ownership that is rare in this industry. They do not just implement systems — they understand your business, challenge your assumptions, and stay with you through every step of the process. This SAP partnership is a natural reflection of where they stand in the market, and our organization could not be more confident in the direction they are heading.

— Enterprise Client, Manufacturing Sector, North America

COMPANY CREDENTIALS AND PROOF POINTS:

SCM Champs has spent seven years building something that cannot be manufactured overnight: real credibility—earned through real work. Here is a snapshot of where the company stands today:

Founded: 2018, Wilmington, Delaware

Successful Implementations: 10+ and growing

Industries Served: Pharmaceutical, E-Commerce, Manufacturing and others.

Geographic Presence: USA, India and Canada.

Partnership Status: Official SAP Partner

From day one, SCM Champs has operated with a straightforward philosophy: show up, do the work, and make sure the client wins. That philosophy has driven every implementation, every client relationship, and every decision the team has made over the past seven years. The company's growth from a lean startup to an Official SAP Partner in under a decade is a testament to what is possible when expertise meets genuine commitment.

The team at SCM Champs brings certified SAP knowledge across planning, warehousing, transportation, Logistics and digital transformation domains. Each consultant is selected not only for their technical depth but for their ability to communicate clearly, work collaboratively, and deliver outcomes that actually stick long after the project is closed.

About SCM Champs:

SCM Champs is a supply chain consulting and SAP implementation firm headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Founded in 2018 by Prabhjot Singh, the company was built on a singular belief that businesses deserve supply chain partners who are as invested in their success as they are.

Over the past seven years, SCM Champs has worked alongside enterprises across the Pharmaceutical, E-Commerce, Manufacturing & other industries, delivering over 10 successful SAP-powered implementations that have transformed the way these organizations plan, operate, and grow. From initial strategy and system design to full deployment and post-go-live support, SCM Champs brings end-to-end capability and a deeply human approach to every engagement.

As an Official SAP Partner, SCM Champs is now further equipped to deliver the kind of supply chain transformation that does not just check implementation boxes — it changes how businesses compete.

Whether a company is embarking on its first SAP journey or looking to optimize and evolve an existing system, SCM Champs brings the experience, the certification, and the dedication to make it happen right.

To learn more about SCM Champs and its services, visit: www.scmchamps.com