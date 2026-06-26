Tractor Supply and 4-H Collaborate With Starlink to Bridge the Digital Divide in Rural Communities

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States; Starlink, the world’s most advanced satellite constellation that delivers reliable broadband connectivity nationwide, including to locations where high-speed internet has traditionally been too expensive, unreliable or entirely unavailable; and 4-H, America’s largest youth development organization, announced today an alliance aimed at expanding broadband access in rural communities while supporting the next generation of Beyond Ready rural leaders.

The initiative combines Starlink's reliable connectivity, Tractor Supply's nationwide rural footprint and 4-H’s ability to reach youth in every county across the country through Cooperative Extension to help address the digital divide that continues to impact millions of Americans.

As part of the initiative:

Starlink will provide 100 Starlink kits and service to designated 4-H clubs serving rural youth, generating opportunities for students to participate in STEM, educational and workforce development programs.

For eligible Starlink kits purchased through Tractor Supply stores and TractorSupply.com, Starlink will donate the value of the customer’s first month of subscription service directly to National 4-H Council, generating sustainable funding for local 4-H programs.

Tractor Supply will donate $500,000 to the National 4-H Council to kick off the initiative.

Earlier today, at the Great American State Fair, U.S. Agriculture Department Secretary Brooke Rollins joined Tractor Supply President and CEO Hal Lawton, Jill Bramble, President and CEO of National 4-H Council, and David Goldman, Vice President of Satellite Policy at SpaceX to announce the alliance and discuss the ongoing need for greater internet access in rural communities. According to the Federal Communications Commission, 22.3 percent of Americans in rural areas lack standard broadband internet coverage, as compared to only 1.5 percent of Americans in urban areas. While the digital divide has decreased since 2020, it remains a significant barrier to education, workforce development, health care and economic opportunity for millions.

With Starlink’s reliable internet, Tractor Supply’s unmatched rural retail footprint and 4-H’s extensive youth development network, the alliance can increase access to broadband technology while providing funding for programs that develop critical life skills, expand access to STEM and support learning by doing.

“Connecting the unconnected has always been at the core of Starlink’s mission. We’re excited to work with Tractor Supply and 4-H to help bring reliable, high-speed internet to rural communities across America. By expanding access, we can support 4-H’s efforts to deliver STEM education and create new opportunities for youth,” said David Goldman, Vice President of Satellite Policy at SpaceX.

“Our rural communities are vibrant, resilient and essential to our nation's future. Providing them with reliable broadband isn't just about connectivity—it’s about giving the next generation the tools to build, thrive and prosper right where they are,” said Hal Lawton, President and CEO of Tractor Supply. “Since 2020, closing the digital divide has been a priority for Tractor Supply. We have leveraged the scale of our more than 2,400 stores by providing free Wi-Fi in our parking lots to help neighbors stay connected when they need it most. We are excited to work with Starlink to make even greater progress while empowering millions of young people with the resources they need to succeed.”

Since 2010, Tractor Supply has partnered with National 4-H Council to raise more than $27 million for future leaders through its bi-annual Paper Clover fundraiser.

“As 4-H works to reach 10 million young people by 2030, expanding digital access is critical, particularly in rural communities where connectivity remains a barrier,” said Jill Bramble, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. “We are grateful for Tractor Supply’s continued commitment and proud to welcome Starlink as a supporter in preparing the next generation to be Beyond Ready.”

To learn more, visit 4-H.org.

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 290 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As part of the Company’s commitment to caring for animals of all kinds, Tractor Supply is proud to include Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer, Allivet, a leading online pet and animal pharmacy, and VIP Petcare, the largest provider of mobile veterinary care in the United States, in its family of brands. Together, Tractor Supply is able to provide comprehensive solutions for pet care, livestock wellness and rural living, ensuring customers and their animals thrive. From its stores to the customer’s doorstep, Tractor Supply is here to serve and support Life Out Here.

As of March 28, 2026, the Company operated 2,435 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and 206 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information, visit www.tractorsupply.com and www.Petsense.com.

About Starlink

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system. Learn more at www.starlink.com and follow @Starlink on X.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through the Beyond Ready national initiative, 4-H aims to increase that number to 10 million youth annually by 2030. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.