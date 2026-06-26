Constellation Seeks License Renewals for Two New York Units Through 2049

ONTARIO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG) has filed license renewal applications with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to extend the operations of Ginna Clean Energy Center and Nine Mile Point Unit 1 reactors in upstate New York to 2049. Constellation’s decision to invest in these plants to extend their safe and reliable operations into mid-century demonstrates that New York State’s renewal of its Zero Emissions Credit (ZEC) program is working as intended.

“We commend Governor Hochul and the Public Service Commission for recognizing the unmatched safe, reliable, zero-emission power our upstate nuclear fleet delivers and for taking actions to keep these key assets running,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation. “Constellation’s four upstate nuclear units provide nearly half of the state’s clean power, support thousands of family-sustaining jobs and generate millions in local tax revenue.”

Renewal of the ZEC program is projected to deliver $50 billion in ratepayer savings by 2050, contribute $38 billion to New York’s economy, secure 14,000 good-paying, local jobs for decades to come, and preserve $10 billion in tax revenue for the state.

“Extending the operational life of New York’s nuclear fleet is crucial — it’s the backbone of our energy future and a lifeline for working families across the state,” said Greg Lancette, International Representative, United Association of Union Plumbers, Fitters, Welders and Service Techs. “These plants fuel thousands of good-paying, union jobs that support families, strengthen local economies, and keep communities stable.”

Constellation is the nation’s largest producer of reliable, emissions-free nuclear energy and it invests billions of dollars to maintain, modernize and operate its fleet at world-class standards of safety and performance. Constellation’s existing nuclear locations are also promising and logical sites for new nuclear development that offer existing infrastructure and operational expertise along with neighboring communities that understand and support nuclear power and the economic development opportunities it delivers.

Constellation’s license renewal applications of two of its nuclear reactors in upstate New York have initiated a comprehensive review by the NRC of the reactors’ maintenance plans, plant equipment and safety systems. Constellation filed license renewal requests with the NRC on June 17 for Ginna and on March 25 for Nine Mile Point Unit 1. If approved, the units’ operating licenses would be extended 20 years, to 2049. Nine Mile Point Unit 2 is currently licensed to operate until 2046.

Constellation’s nuclear fleet in upstate New York is comprised of:

The Ginna Clean Energy Center in Ontario (near Rochester), a single unit plant that generates 576 megawatts

The Fitzpatrick Clean Energy Center in Oswego, a single-unit plant that generates 842 megawatts

The Nine Mile Point Clean Energy Center in Oswego, a dual-unit plant that generates 1,907 megawatts

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, is the largest private-sector power producer in the world and the nation's largest producer of clean and reliable energy. With 55 gigawatts of capacity from nuclear, natural gas, oil, geothermal, hydro, wind and solar facilities, our fleet has the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 27 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation’s clean energy and delivering the around-the-clock reliability needed to power America's growing economy. We are also the largest nuclear energy company in the U.S. and a leading competitive retail supplier, serving approximately 2.5 million customer accounts nationwide, including 80% of the Fortune 100. We are committed to investing in innovation and new technologies to drive the transition to a reliable, sustainable and secure energy future. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and X.