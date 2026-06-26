Blacktree Management Launches SBA and Esoteric Asset-Backed Finance Platform

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blacktree Management LLC (“Blacktree”), an independent asset manager focused on Small Business Administration (SBA) loan aggregation, securitization, and esoteric ABS strategies, today announced the launch of a new SBA and esoteric asset-backed finance platform. The platform will target investments across guaranteed and unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, whole loans, and other consumer and commercial esoteric ABS.

"We believe that Blacktree's focus and track record in SBA and esoteric ABS give the team an exceptionally strong position to capitalize on attractive opportunities." — Mario Rivera, Global Head of ABS, Fortress Investment Group Share

The platform will be led by Founder and Managing Partner Ergkys Alizoti, a recognized specialist in the SBA secondary market and structured finance. Over his career, Mr. Alizoti has led, structured, and securitized more than $16.5 billion of SBA loan securitizations across 17 private transactions, establishing a strong track record across multiple market cycles.

“Asset-backed finance is one of the fastest-growing corners of private credit and a less-correlated alternative to corporate credit. The most durable opportunities sit in pockets of capital scarcity, where informational and structuring expertise create the real barriers to entry. Specialist capital remains limited in SBA and esoteric ABS, and Blacktree is built as a dedicated platform to source, underwrite, and structure across the asset class,” said Mr. Alizoti.

Affiliates of Fortress Investment Group (“Fortress”), a leading, highly diversified global investment manager, have signed a strategic partnership with Blacktree in support of the new platform. Odeon Capital Group LLC (“Odeon”), an SBA pool assembler, will serve as a structuring and execution partner to the platform, supporting loan aggregation, securitization execution, and transaction structuring.

“Asset-based finance has been core to Fortress's investing strategy for more than two decades, and we’ve consistently seen that compelling opportunities in this market are captured by managers with deep specialization,” said Mario Rivera, Global Head of Asset-Backed Securities at Fortress Investment Group. “We believe that Blacktree’s focus and track record in SBA and esoteric ABS give the team an exceptionally strong position to capitalize on attractive opportunities in structured credit.”

“We are excited to leverage the deep sector expertise of both Fortress and Odeon as we build Blacktree into a scaled, institutional-grade investment platform,” said Mr. Alizoti. “Their partnership provides strong validation of our strategy and gives us additional resources to deploy capital with discipline as we seek to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance for our investors.”

About Blacktree Management

Blacktree Management LLC is an independent alternative asset manager headquartered in Miami, Florida, specializing in SBA-backed assets, private ABS, and esoteric ABS opportunities within specialty finance. The firm acquires SBA loans and other specialty finance assets from SBA lenders and community banks, providing them with liquidity and risk transfer solutions. Founded by Ergkys Alizoti, Blacktree pairs deep sector expertise with proprietary data infrastructure and advanced quantitative credit modeling to source, underwrite, and structure complex asset-backed investments. The firm's investment process combines rigorous credit research, structural origination expertise, and disciplined risk governance to pursue consistent, long-term, risk-adjusted performance for institutional investors. For more information, visit www.blacktreemgt.com.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $55 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2025, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. AUM refers to assets Fortress manages, including capital that Fortress has the right to call from investors, or investors are otherwise required to contribute, pursuant to their capital commitments to various funds or managed accounts. For more information, visit www.fortress.com.

About Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group LLC is a full-service financial services firm and SBA pool assembler with deep expertise across sales & trading, investment banking, and research. Odeon’s role as SBA pool assembler supports the aggregation, structuring, and execution of SBA-backed loan pools and related ABS transactions, enhancing liquidity and market access for originators and investors alike.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.