Andreessen Horowitz Leads Netris' Series A to Accelerate Adoption of GPU Network Automation and Multi-Tenancy Across AI Cloud Operators Worldwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netris, the leading provider of network automation and multi-tenancy for AI infrastructure, today announced a $15M Series A round led by Andreessen Horowitz. The round follows 800% ARR growth and 35+ live deployments over the last 12 months, as AI cloud operators worldwide standardize on Netris' NAAM (Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multi-Tenancy) platform to turn their GPUs into revenue.

GPU clusters run across many fabrics at once, and legacy automation was never built for that. Netris is the platform AI cloud operators standardize on to solve it, and we are excited to partner with them on this journey. - Guido Appenzeller, partner, a16z Share

Highlights

Netris raised a $15M Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz. Partner Guido Appenzeller led the round and is joining the Netris board.

In the last 12 months, Netris experienced 800% ARR growth, enabling network automation and multi-tenancy for 35+ AI clusters across the world’s largest neoclouds, sovereign AI operators, and AI factories.

AI cloud operators worldwide are standardizing on Netris' NAAM platform — Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multi-Tenancy — the next generation of network automation, succeeding SDN and intent-based networking, built for the multi-layer network fabrics GPU clusters require.

Netris has built an extensive AI infrastructure ecosystem, anchored by NVIDIA and spanning other GPU and networking vendors, as well as compute and PaaS vendors, including Mirantis, Rafay, Red Hat, Spectro Cloud, and vCluster, and AI platform providers like HPE. Within it, Netris is the core network automation and multi-tenancy layer. Together, they enable operators with a stack to launch, operate, and monetize GPU clouds.

The round will accelerate Netris' lead in network automation for GPU clusters as AI cloud operators worldwide are building out the largest infrastructure expansion in history.

The Largest Infrastructure Buildout in Human History

AI will require trillions of dollars in investment, with only a few hundred billion deployed so far. IDC projects the AI infrastructure market will reach $758 billion by 20291, with AI generating $22.3 trillion in global economic impact by 20302. For operators racing to capture that market, every idle GPU is lost revenue, provisioning delays directly hit time-to-first-revenue, and cloud-provider-grade capabilities are table stakes to win and keep customers.

Addressing Network Complexity

Network automation is where operators get stuck. A single GPU server carries at least 3 North/South, 16 East/West, and 4 NVL72 connections, and every time a tenant is added, resized, or removed, the network must be reconfigured in concert across every layer at once — sometimes hundreds or thousands of switches at a time. One misconfiguration can take a cluster down or leak one tenant's data to another. Netris NAAM is the leading platform for many of the world’s largest AI clouds, automating network operations and enforcing hard multi-tenancy on networking hardware, so operators can securely share GPUs across tenants.

Chosen Across the AI Infrastructure Landscape

Netris has been chosen by AI cloud operators worldwide, now with 35+ live deployments: high-growth neoclouds, including Lightning AI, STN, Boost Run, and TensorWave; sovereign AI cloud providers, including TELUS, DCAI, and YOTTA; AI factories, including Foxconn-backed Visionbay.ai, operator of Taiwan's largest GPU cluster, and Firmus, operator of Australia's largest renewable-powered sovereign AI factory; and AI platform providers like HPE, which delivers a full-stack AI solution for customers in research, education, and state and local government.

Growth & Scale

In the last 12 months, Netris experienced 800% ARR growth. The company now has 35+ live deployments at many of the largest neoclouds, sovereign AI operators, and AI factories in the world — more live deployments than all other network automation vendors combined. Netris operates teams across the US, UK, Taiwan, Australia, Armenia, and India, with Singapore opening in 2026.

Why AI Clusters Demand a New Network Automation Foundation

AI clusters run across multiple network fabrics simultaneously — Ethernet (including NVIDIA Spectrum-X), NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand, NVL72, NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, and virtual and edge networking — each with its own control plane and operational semantics. Legacy approaches were never built for this. Building network automation in-house takes years and breaks with every new reference architecture, and traditional controllers and fabric managers lack multi-tenancy and the cloud-provider functionality AI operators require.

The Next Generation of Network Automation

Netris' NAAM platform — Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multi-Tenancy — succeeds SDN and intent-based networking. It gives operators a single control plane across every fabric, with hard multi-tenancy enforced on networking hardware. Operators launch GPU clouds in weeks, provision tenants instantly with isolation configured automatically, and maximize GPU utilization by dynamically reallocating capacity across tenants.

"Every era of computing has needed a new networking foundation — first for the virtualized data center, then for the cloud, and now for AI," said Guido Appenzeller, partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "GPU clusters run across many fabrics at once, and legacy automation was never built for that. Netris is the platform AI cloud operators standardize on to solve it, and we are excited to partner with them on this journey."

AI Infrastructure Ecosystem

Netris has built an extensive AI infrastructure ecosystem, anchored by NVIDIA and spanning other GPU and networking vendors, as well as compute and PaaS vendors, including Mirantis, Rafay, Red Hat, Spectro Cloud, and vCluster, and AI platform providers like HPE. Within it, Netris is the core network automation and multi-tenancy layer. Together, they enable operators with a stack to launch, operate, and monetize GPU clouds.

The Road Ahead

This Series A round accelerates Netris' lead in network automation for GPU clusters as AI cloud operators build out the largest infrastructure expansion in history. Netris will use the funding to expand its team and global presence and to grow its partner ecosystem as AI infrastructure scales worldwide.

"Netris spent years building the platform AI cloud operators now standardize on," said Alex Saroyan, CEO and co-founder of Netris. "That foundation is why we've reached 35+ live deployments at many of the largest AI clouds in the world and built the ecosystem around them. Andreessen Horowitz has a long track record backing category-defining infrastructure companies. Martin Casado, Raghu Raghuram, and Guido Appenzeller revolutionized networking for datacenters. Netris is doing the same for AI.”

About Netris

Netris is the leading provider of network automation and multi-tenancy for AI infrastructure, purpose-built for neoclouds, sovereign AI operators, and AI factories. The Netris NAAM (Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multi-Tenancy) platform delivers network orchestration for AI clusters, hard multi-tenancy enforced on networking hardware, and cloud-provider-grade automation across Ethernet (including NVIDIA Spectrum-X), NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand, NVL72, NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, and virtual and edge networking — from Day Zero design and simulation through live operations. Netris enables operators to launch GPU clouds in weeks, provision tenants instantly with isolation configured automatically, and maximize GPU utilization by dynamically reallocating capacity across tenants. Netris is the most widely deployed network automation platform for AI clusters, with 35+ live deployments. Founded in 2018 and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Netris is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Learn more at netris.io.

1 IDC, "Worldwide Quarterly AI Infrastructure Tracker," October 2025

2 IDC, "IDC Predicts AI Solutions & Services will Generate Global Impact of $22.3 Trillion by 2030," April 2025