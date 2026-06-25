Andersen Consulting Adds House of Code to Strengthen Technology and Data Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting expands its technology transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with House of Code, a global firm headquartered in the U.S., specializing in data-driven platforms, automation, and agentic AI solutions.

Founded in 2001, House of Code develops software solutions and provides consulting services for the energy trading and financial services sectors, with clients spanning hedge funds, private equity firms, and utilities. The firm brings deep expertise in energy trading and risk management, supporting organizations with systems implementation, business transformation, data automation, and AI-enabled workflow modernization. Its proprietary platform, Enterprise Platform for Integrated Compliance (EPIC), streamlines data management, automates reporting processes, improves operational visibility across enterprise systems, and provides a foundation for building intelligent agentic workflows.

“We approach every challenge by focusing on clarity, efficiency, and measurable outcomes,” said Neil Shah, CEO of House of Code. “Through this collaboration, we are able to scale and better serve medium and large companies while continuing to grow and strengthen our capabilities.”

“Data and automation are central to how organizations operate today,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “House of Code strengthens our ability to deliver solutions that simplify complexity and improve decision-making.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.