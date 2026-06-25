Luma Financial Technologies and TD Securities to Bring Enhanced Structured Products Management to Canadian Investment Professionals

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luma Financial Technologies today announced a new relationship through which TD Securities Inc. (TD Securities) will make Luma’s lifecycle management, analytics and performance reporting capabilities available to investment professionals across all of Canada’s premier wealth management firms.

This relationship will give investment professionals across TD Securities' Canadian structured products distribution relationships a single hub to manage their entire structured product holdings, including TD Securities-issued notes and third-party notes.

“TD Securities has a strong presence in the Canadian structured products market, and this relationship reflects a shared commitment to making sophisticated investment solutions easier to manage in practice,” said Tim Bonacci, Chief Executive Officer of Luma Financial Technologies. “Investment professionals should not have to rely on fragmented systems to understand what clients own, how those products are performing and what events require attention. Together with TD Securities, we are helping bring more simplicity and visibility to the structured products experience.”

Luma is an independent, multi-issuer technology provider that helps financial professionals and distribution firms research, manage and transact across structured products, annuities and life insurance. In structured products, Luma supports the full product lifecycle, from education and product discovery to order management, performance reporting, analytics and event monitoring across multiple issuers.

“As the Canadian structured products market continues to evolve, investment professionals need tools that help them manage their book of business with greater efficiency, transparency and control,” said Jason Morrow, Managing Director, Global Head of Structured Note Sales, TD Securities. “A core component of TD Securities’ client-centric digital strategy is giving our clients access to technology that helps automate many of the manual tasks associated with tracking holdings across issuers. Through our relationship with Luma, we are helping deliver a more connected experience for lifecycle management, analytics and performance reporting, while empowering investment professionals to work more strategically."

By providing access to Luma’s platform, TD Securities can help bring greater consistency to structured products workflows across the Canadian wealth management market.

The initial phase of the relationship is designed to help users move beyond manual tracking with access to analytics, performance reporting and key product event monitoring centralized into one platform, and will help address the immediate need to automate lifecycle management for structured notes. Future enhancements are expected to include advanced reporting and analysis, customized educational modules, and enhanced order management leveraging Luma’s Creation Hub and Marketplace.

For more information about TD Securities structured notes, visit https://notes.tdsecurities.com

For more information about Luma’s platform, visit https://lumafintech.com/

About Luma Financial Technologies

Luma Financial Technologies is an independent, multi-issuer technology provider that helps financial professionals and distribution firms research, manage, and transact across structured products, annuities, and now life insurance. More than just a technology interface, Luma serves as a comprehensive operational partner, delivering objective product guidance, education, training, service, and ongoing support alongside an intuitive, advisor-centric experience. For more information, visit www.lumafintech.com.