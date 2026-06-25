AllUnity and Zebec Deploy EURAU-Powered Employee Benefits and Enterprise Payment Solutions on Stellar

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllUnity and Zebec today announced the launch of an EURAU-based employee benefits and enterprise payments program on the Stellar network. The pilot program aims to expand payroll and workforce payments in AllUnity's regulated euro stablecoin across its ecosystem, including its major enterprise clients and partners.

AllUnity and Zebec launch an EURAU-powered employee benefits and enterprise payments pilot program on the Stellar network, bringing regulated digital euros into real-world business operations. Share

Built on Stellar and powered by EURAU, AllUnity's regulated euro stablecoin, the program combines regulated digital currency with enterprise grade payroll and payments infrastructure purpose built for global value transfer. Employees participating in the pilot can receive benefits directly to digital wallets while accessing a growing range of spending, savings, and payment options through the Zebec platform.

"Regulated stablecoins are increasingly moving from financial infrastructure to real world business applications," said Simon Babakhani, CEO of Zebec Network. “This pilot brings together EURAU, the payment infrastructure of the Stellar network, and Zebec's payroll platform to support employee benefits, contractor payments, and workforce disbursements in an enterprise environment. With initiatives like global remittances, tokenized assets, and institutional market infrastructure, Stellar has become one of the most important networks for connecting stablecoins to real world financial activity."

"The next phase of stablecoin adoption will be driven by practical business applications," said Alexander Höptner, CEO of AllUnity. "Employee benefits and payments are natural use cases for regulated digital currencies. Our pilot with Zebec demonstrates how EURAU can support real world financial operations while meeting the enterprise-grade standards of compliance, transparency, and reliability."

The Zebec payroll infrastructure is designed to scale, ready to support EURAU streaming across the AllUnity ecosystem, and includes a growing network of enterprise and institutional participants spanning financial services, fintech, and corporate sectors across Europe.

About AllUnity

AllUnity is a regulated e-money institute building Europe’s digital payments infrastructure for instant cross-border payments, digital asset markets, and seamless liquidity flows. Established by DWS, Flow Traders, and Galaxy, AllUnity delivers fully backed, MiCAR-compliant stablecoins (EURAU, CHFAU, SEKAU) that provide regulatory certainty and robust reserve backing for secure, frictionless capital movement across markets.

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network is a real time payroll and payments infrastructure company powering programmable value flows for businesses and consumers. Originally launched as a pioneer in streaming payroll, Zebec has evolved into a multichain financial infrastructure network spanning payroll, payments, cards, treasury management, and consumer financial applications.