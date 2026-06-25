CBTS Accelerates North American Growth as Clients Invest in AI, Security, and Resilient Infrastructure

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBTS, a leading technology services company, today announced CBTS surpassed 3,000 clients across North America in 2026, scaled its Forge AI practice to meet rising demand for AI-ready infrastructure, and earned a Net Promoter Score of 82 placing it in the top 1% of B2B technology service providers globally. The results reflect growing demand for a technology partner that can move AI into production without compromising security or business continuity.

Enterprise and midmarket organizations have major AI ambitions. Most still need support building the technology foundation required to execute. CBTS works with clients across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, education, government and utilities to get that foundation right across data readiness, infrastructure modernization, security posture, and operational continuity. That includes Fortune 500 companies, top 10 financial institutions, and major public sector organizations across North America.

CBTS maintains a median client tenure of 15+ years, one of the strongest retention records in technology services. The company has expanded its national footprint over the past year, now operating out of offices in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Louisville, Chicago, and New York, with delivery operations in India.

CBTS Forge AI delivers ROI across complex environments

In 2026, CBTS expanded its AI and cybersecurity capabilities through Forge AI, the company's end-to-end framework uniting AI advisory, data readiness, and engineering in a single solution. Forge AI gives clients a clear path to AI-ready infrastructure with accountability at every stage and fewer handoffs along the way. Recent milestones include the launch of the Forge AI Data Readiness Assessment, a new AI Development Studio, and expanded governance and security capabilities built into AI deployment from the start.

Forge AI puts clients in control of AI cost and token consumption at scale. CBTS treats AI spend as a governed, measurable line item. Token consumption is capped and attributed by team and use case, and every workload routes to the most efficient model that clears a defined quality bar, across whatever AI providers a client runs. Paired with the security and governance controls built into every deployment, this lets clients scale agentic AI without unpredictable cost or runaway risk.

Kristin Russell, CEO of CBTS: “Companies do not need more AI hype. They need a clear path from ambition to execution. That means getting the foundation right across data, infrastructure, security, and operational readiness. CBTS helps clients do that in a way that is practical, secure, and built to last.”

A year of partner and technology recognition

The technical depth behind CBTS earned independent validation across the partner ecosystem in 2026. CBTS holds more than 2,500 technical certifications across its engineering organization and maintains strategic relationships with AWS, Check Point, Cisco, Dell, HPE, Microsoft, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Snowflake, and others.

Executive appointments signal next phase of growth

Over the past year, CBTS has strengthened its executive team with two key appointments. Justin Rice was promoted to U.S. president in May 2026 after a decade building client relationships and leading sales across the CBTS portfolio. Caroline Burger joined as chief marketing officer in November 2025, bringing deep experience in enterprise technology marketing and brand strategy. The appointments reflect the momentum Kristin Russell built in her first year as CEO including surpassing 3,000 clients, launching Forge AI, and repositioning the company for its next phase of growth.

About CBTS

CBTS is a leading technology services company that designs, builds, and operates resilient technology foundations for mid-market and enterprise organizations across North America. Offering expertise in AI, data, applications, platforms, and security, CBTS combines the technical depth of a large integrator with the flexibility and client focus of a specialized partner. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, CBTS and its OnX Canada division serve more than 3,000 clients. CBTS has been named CRN Tech Elite 250 for seven consecutive years and ranks #49 on the CRN Solution Provider 500. Learn more at cbts.com.