Sevocity Partners with Suki to Reduce Documentation Time by 76% and Tackle Clinician Burnout

SAN ANTONIO & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sevocity, one of the first SaaS Electronic Health Records and one of the few that has stayed exclusively focused on independent practices since 2003, today launched Sevocity Ambient Listening, powered by Suki. Suki is the leader in ambient clinical intelligence and the infrastructure layer behind some of healthcare's most trusted platforms — independently recognized by KLAS and deployed across the country's leading healthcare organizations. The integration embeds Suki's ambient clinical intelligence directly inside the EHR chart, rather than producing a separate narrative document that the provider must copy and paste into the record. Sevocity's integration writes notes into the proper chart sections automatically and maps assessments directly into the patient's problem list.

The launch comes as independent practices face mounting operational pressure. Primary care providers spend roughly 7.3 hours on clinical work for every 8 hours of scheduled patient time,1 the most-cited driver of burnout in primary care. The squeeze on independent medicine compounds this pressure: only about 18% of U.S. physicians now work in physician-owned settings,2 and operating costs at medical groups rose more than 11% in 2025 alone.3 Sevocity Ambient Listening is built to give that time back; in early deployments of Suki's ambient clinical intelligence, providers have reduced documentation time by up to 76%.

“It's about clinicians choosing how they want to practice. Sevocity meets independent clinicians the way they want to practice medicine and then helps them be more efficient with that choice,” said Elaine Mendoza, CEO of Sevocity. “The future of independent medicine depends on removing administrative burdens placed on clinicians every single day. By capturing the clinician’s words directly into the chart, providers can be more present with their patients while documentation takes care of itself.”

Most ambient AI products operate as separate platforms that practices must license, deploy, and maintain alongside their EHR, producing a separate narrative that the provider then pastes into the chart, edits, and reorganizes. Sevocity Ambient Listening, powered by Suki, is delivered inside the Sevocity EHR experience under a single vendor relationship. The capability captures the patient encounter and produces structured documentation that flows into the proper Sevocity chart sections — including assessments mapped directly into the patient's problem list.

"Independent practices are the backbone of primary care, and they've been underserved by AI tools that create more work than they eliminate. Because Suki is embedded directly inside the Sevocity chart and not alongside it, notes land where they belong, assessments map automatically, and the clinician never leaves their workflow. That's not a feature. That's a fundamental shift in how AI should work in healthcare," said Punit Soni, CEO and Founder of Suki.

“We hear the same concern from independent practices over and over: they’re being asked to manage more technology, not less,” added Erin Frauenheim, VP of Sales and Customer Success at Sevocity. “Practices don’t need another login, another platform, or another relationship to maintain. They need solutions that fit into how they already work and return meaningful time back to clinicians. That’s why embedding ambient AI directly inside the EHR mattered so much to us.”

Sevocity Ambient Listening is the first of several AI capabilities Sevocity is rolling out under a strategy focused on practical, workflow-embedded innovation for independent practices. Additional capabilities will be announced in the coming months.

Sevocity Ambient Listening, powered by Suki, is available to existing and new Sevocity customers. To learn more about Sevocity or Suki, visit sevocity.com and suki.ai.

About Sevocity

Sevocity is a SaaS Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management platform built for independent medical practices. Product strategy is clinician-led. Founded in San Antonio, Texas in 2003 as one of the first SaaS EHRs, Sevocity is available as a standalone EHR or as the integrated EHR and Practice Management suite, Sevocity Premier. The platform supports more than 40 specialties and has been continuously certified since 2007 (CCHIT, then ONC).

Sevocity is a division of Conceptual MindWorks, Inc., a privately held company founded in 1990 by Elaine Mendoza. CMI is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit sevocity.com.

About Suki

Suki is a leading technology company building ambient clinical intelligence solutions for healthcare. Suki's Ambient Clinical Intelligence (ACI) layer powers documentation, revenue cycle management, and clinical reasoning directly at the point of care. Suki for Clinicians delivers AI assistance across major EHRs and care settings, while Suki for Partners provides SDKs and APIs for health technology companies embedding ACI capabilities into their platforms. Learn more at suki.ai.

Documentation time savings reflect early deployments of Suki's ambient clinical intelligence and vary by clinician, specialty, and workflow.

1http://www.medicaleconomics.com/view/10-ways-to-spend-less-time-charting-in-primary-care

2https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.physiciansadvocacyinstitute.org/PAI-Research/PAI-Avalere-Health-Report-on-Physician-Employment-Trends-and-Practice-Acquisitions-2018-2026&sa=D&source=docs&ust=1779819015104574&usg=AOvVaw2ROWgmJpFiSe43uHDKfLxU

3http://www.mgma.com/mgma-stat/medical-practice-operating-costs-are-still-rising-in-2025-heres-how-to-control-them