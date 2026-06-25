Cohero Joins Computer Information Systems, Backed by Arcadea Group

SAN DIEGO & HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcadea Group (“Arcadea”), a preeminent, long-term investor in global software businesses, today announced the acquisition of Cohero, a leading provider of case management software for coroner and medical examiner offices.

We are committed to preserving the customer centricity and product quality that have made Cohero successful, while providing the team with the resources and support of a larger organization to pursue its significant growth ambitions. Share

Founded in San Diego in 2011 by Bard Laabs and David Greenberg, Cohero provides an end-to-end case management and workflow system purpose-built for coroner and medical examiner offices — work that has historically depended on outdated, manual, and paper-based processes. Cohero will continue to be supported by its existing team and serve its customers under the Cohero brand, while operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Computer Information Systems (“CIS”).

“When we founded Cohero in 2011, our goal was to build a product that would support digital transformation of the coroner and medical examiner market,” said Bard Laabs, President and Co-Founder of Cohero. “In choosing the right owner for the next chapter, what mattered most was finding a partner who shared that mission and had the patience and resources to see it through. Arcadea and CIS bring exactly that — a long-term ownership philosophy and deep experience in public safety software. We’re confident this is the right home to build Cohero to its full potential and continue modernizing the coroner and medical examiner space for the agencies and communities that rely on it.”

The acquisition reflects Arcadea’s commitment to becoming a long-term home for leading businesses in the public safety sector. Following its investment in CIS, a trusted provider of computer-aided dispatch (CAD), records management (RMS), and jail management (JMS) software to public safety agencies across North America, Cohero deepens Arcadea and CIS’s presence in mission-critical software for the agencies dedicated to serving their communities and delivering answers to families in their most difficult moments.

“Cohero impressed us with the quality of its product, demonstrated by the rapid growth it has achieved over the past several years and its ability to serve customers at every level of government — from statewide health departments down to individual county offices,” said Daniel Eisen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Arcadea Group. “Bard, David, and the team have built something genuinely differentiated in a space that is essential to public safety. We are committed to preserving the customer centricity and product quality that have made Cohero successful, while providing the team with the resources and support of a larger organization to pursue its significant growth ambitions.”

About Cohero

Founded in 2011, Cohero is a public health and safety technology provider focused on agile, affordable solutions. Its flagship Case Management System is an end-to-end case management and workflow platform built specifically for coroner and medical examiner offices, available via subscription or perpetual license and hosted in the cloud or on-premise. More information is available at cohero.com.

About Computer Information Systems (CIS)

Founded in 1985, Computer Information Systems is a leading provider of public safety software solutions in the United States, serving law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and 911 dispatch centers with an integrated suite of computer-aided dispatch (CAD), records management (RMS), and jail management (JMS) products. More information is available at cis.com.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group invests in high-quality, strongly growing software companies over extremely long durations. Based in Toronto and Orlando and investing globally, Arcadea leverages its significant permanent capital base to focus exclusively on businesses with long-term potential and ambitions. More information is available at arcadeagroup.com.