Applause and Progress Software Enable Accessible Collaboration for ShareFile Users Worldwide

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applause, the global leader in managed software testing services and digital quality, today announced it has helped Progress Software reduce accessibility issues in its Progress® ShareFile® client collaboration platform by more than 60% year over year. Since 2023, Applause has supported the ShareFile team with expert-led design reviews, testing with assistive technology users, empathy sessions, AI-powered code evaluations, detailed reports, an internal accessibility support channel and ongoing training.

“In addition to the substantial drop in accessibility issues year over year, specific features are running better for all of our users based on the insights we’ve received from Applause’s testing community, including people with disabilities.” Share

“We want to prevent accessibility issues, not just find them. Working with Applause, we’ve been able to do just that,” said Ivan Ereiz, Senior Director, User Experience, Progress Software. “In addition to the substantial drop in accessibility issues year over year, specific features are running better for all of our users based on the insights we’ve received from Applause’s testing community, including people with disabilities. Their input has helped us remove friction and improve functionality.”

Applause partnered with the ShareFile team at Progress to review and enhance key features, including “request list,” which enables users to securely request, track and collect multiple files in one place. The teams also evaluated the document template authorization experience. Through real-world testing, improvement opportunities were identified in both the creation and sharing of templates. As a result, these workflows are now significantly easier and more intuitive for all users.

“At Progress, accessibility has always been a priority,” said John McCartney, Senior Manager, User Experience, Progress Software. “We chose Applause because we wanted a partner, not just a vendor. They’ve helped shape our testing strategy and given us access to an incredible community of testers and assistive technologies, enabling us to validate countless real-world scenarios. As a result, we’re deepening empathy across our organization while saving both time and resources.”

The team also notes the business impact of the Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) artifacts provided by Applause. “These enable us to confidently engage with existing and prospective customers who require proof of accessibility compliance,” McCartney added.

Together, Applause and the Progress ShareFile team developed a design annotation system that has helped reduce WCAG issues across categories, while lowering costs related to root cause analysis and customer support. Applause integrates directly with Progress’ existing processes and infrastructure, with Applause testers adding accessibility issues and feedback directly into internal Jira workflows around the clock. Instant notifications, combined with a rigorous verification process, speed issue resolution and increase confidence with every release cycle. Applause set up specific, time-zone-friendly communication channels to train and support global teams, including engineers in India.

“Accessibility isn’t a one-and-done,” said Bob Farrell, Vice President, Solution Delivery and Accessibility, Applause. “It’s an ongoing commitment that needs to run deep within the organization, and Progress understands that. The ShareFile team is already talking about how they will keep investing in accessibility and expand the program in a variety of ways. They know that, when it comes down to it, it’s people who are at the core of all these interactions — so real people should also be testing them, even as we integrate AI and automation to accelerate progress.”

Last month, Applause released the results of its sixth annual State of Digital Quality in Accessibility report, providing insight into the latest accessibility testing and assistive technology usage trends around the world. Applause was named a finalist in The European and North American Software Testing Awards’ Diversity & Inclusion category in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Watch the video case study, “How Progress Software Shifts Accessibility Left,” to learn more about Progress’ engagement with Applause: https://www.applause.com/resources/case-studies/sharefile-case-study/video/.

Learn more about Applause’s accessibility testing and inclusive design services at https://www.applause.com/accessibility-testing.

About Applause

Applause is the global leader in managed software testing services and digital quality. Through AI, automation and the world’s largest independent testing community, we help leading enterprises validate every aspect of their apps and other digital experiences. Our fully managed approach makes it easy for organizations to test under real-world conditions, across devices, locations and use cases — at the speed and scale required in the age of AI. Applause alleviates pressure on internal teams by helping expand testing coverage, keep pace with modern release cycles, and deliver exceptional quality to their users around the world. With deep expertise in payment testing, accessibility, UX and AI evaluation, Applause is a trusted partner to the world’s most innovative brands. Visit www.applause.com to learn more.